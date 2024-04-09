Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Admit to Having These "Insecurities" in Their Marriage

The celebrity power couple and Voice Coaches open up about the inspiration behind their new single, "Purple Irises."

Grab your gardening gloves because Gwen Stefani is taking us to pick purple irises.

In the spring/summer 2024 issue of Nylon magazine, the "Cool" singer opened up about reuniting with No Doubt for their highly anticipated upcoming Coachella performance, her solo music career, and "Purple Irises," the latest collaboration with her husband Blake Shelton.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’” she told Nylon, on writing the single, which dropped February 9. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Shelton added, “It’s an insecurity we both have. These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’”

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 when they were both Coaches on The Voice. They started dating in 2015, and officially tied the knot on July 3, 2021. Even though they are both high-profile celebrities, Stefani said that no one really knows what goes on in their marriage.

“But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she said about the relationship rumors. "It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

"Purple Irises" was co-written by Stefani, Niko Rubio, and Swedish writers and producers Jack & Coke (Jakob Hazell and Svante Halldin). "The Sweet Escape" singer says she got the idea for the track when she discovered purple irises growing on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where they were isolating in 2020.

When talking about the inspiration behind the lyrics of "Purple Irises," Stefani revealed, “Every single reference in the song is about the insecurities we sometimes feel. You can’t hold on to time, you have to keep evolving and moving forward — that’s true with love as well. There’s all different kinds of love, and it always evolves and changes. That's really what the song is. That was the intention of the song.”

Anyone listening to "Purple Irises" should have no doubt about the love between Stefani and Shelton.