Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25 Finalist Asher HaVon

From here on out, The Voice is going live, setting the stage for an epic two-part Finale on Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, to determine which Artist will stand alone in the final spotlight as the show’s big Season 25 winner.

With every stunning performance throughout the whole competition, 31-year-old Asher HaVon has wowed everyone who’s been tuning in, running through a remarkable playbook of pop, soul, and R&B classics that’ve compelled some pretty amazed superlatives from the Coaches.

“He could sing the phonebook and make it a hit,” praised Reba McEntire after HaVon’s powerhouse cover of David Guetta’s “Titanium” during the Playoffs… but thanks to his meteoric rise this season on The Voice, he’ll probably never need to.

Who is Asher HaVon?

Asher Havon appears in Season 25 Episode 7 of The Voice Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Born in the history-rich southern city of Selma, Alabama, there was hardly a time — even in childhood — when Asher HaVon wasn’t singing. Raised against a backdrop of gospel music, HaVon got early encouragement from an elementary school teacher (via local paper The Selma Sun) and from his mother (whom he still affectionately calls his “singing sergeant”), before earning wider attention in 2015 as the choir leader who performed for President Barack Obama in Selma to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches.

Right from the start, HaVon and his far-ranging vocal reach have been a hit on Season 25 of The Voice, earning a Three-Chair Turn (and an almost-immediate Turn from Chance the Rapper!) during his Blind Audition with his cover of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain.” Though his fun and funky hairstyles kept changing with each performance that followed, HaVon’s singing has always remained rock-solid consistent.

“There are certain things about you that remind me of Whitney Houston,” said John Legend — the only Coach not to turn for Asher during the Blinds — following HaVon’s stage-melting “Titanium” cover. “She would take these songs that weren't written for a soul singer and have that restraint and regal presence on the sound, but also throw in a dope run that you would hear in church. In church, we save a descriptor for certain vessels, we say they’re anointed. I just felt that anointing on you. That was divine.”

Asher HaVon’s singing journey on The Voice

Asher Havon appears in Season 25 Episode 3 of The Voice. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Asher squadded up with Team Reba from his very first performance on The Voice, and it’s McEntire he’ll still be representing as he takes the finale stage in the hopes of securing the two-time Coach (not to mention himself!) her very first victory on the show.

After his epic Adele cover in the Blind Auditions, HaVon has since powered through a soulful R&B and pop catalog that’s served up plenty of opportunities to showcase his amazing vocal runs. He cemented his place on the show as a serious contender during the Battles, edging out fellow Team Reba Artist Alyssa Crosby with a tag-team cover of Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Even back then, McEntire knew she was working with someone special: “His voice is incredible, his style, his stage presence, he’s got the whole package,” she remarked after his Battles turn. “Asher’s got a good chance of winning.”

In the Knockouts, Asher beat out eventual Dan + Shay steal Tae Lewis with an ambitious cover of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart,” and in the Playoffs, he turned in that oh-so-memorable performance of Guetta’s “Titanium” (the song that enticed Legend to compare HaVon to Whitney Houston). He’s branched out even further since the competition heated up for the Live rounds, achieving full-on smolder with a meltdown rendition of Boyz II Men’s 1990s classic “I’ll Make Love to You,” while showing off his killer versatility with subsequent covers of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable.”

What to know about Asher HaVon on The Voice Season 25 finale

Season 25 of The Voice has featured some truly top-flight Artists, but now it’s all come down to the remaining Final Five. There’s no margin for error in a group that’s as vocally gifted as the one Asher’s in — a group that also includes fellow Season 25 finalists Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, and Nathan Chester.

Beginning with Keith Urban on Monday and continuing into the next evening, a whole music festival’s worth of awesome A-list singing talent is set to take the stage for the big two-part Season 25 Finale — plus last-minute live performances from the Coaches and Artists themselves (including HaVon, of course!)

Featuring the crowning of this season’s winner, accompanied by a giant lineup of celebrity guests and final-night performers that includes Lainey Wilson, The Black Keys, Muni Long, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Kate Hudson, and Season 23 winner Gina Miles, The Voice Season 25 Finale airs Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC, then streams the next day on Peacock.