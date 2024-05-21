Inside Lainey Wilson’s Romance with Former NFL Player Boyfriend Devlin Hodges

The country star has been dating the former quarterback since 2021, but only recently went public with the relationship.

Even if you're not a country music fan, you probably know Lainey Wilson. Over the last few years, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter has risen to the highest highs of her chosen genre, winning multiple CMA and ACM Awards, playing to huge crowds around the country, and even taking home a Grammy Award. She's one of the biggest names in country, but despite her high profile, there are still some things Wilson chooses to keep private.

For example, unless you follow Wilson closely, you might not know that she's dating a former NFL Quarterback, and even Wilson's fans didn't know about the romance for two years before it went public.

Lainey Wilson's Romance With Devlin Hodges

In 2021, Wilson met former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges through mutual friends, and the two formed an immediate connection. They began dating, and according to Wilson, she found a supportive and enthusiastic partner who was willing to stay in the background as her star rose.

“Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,’" she told People. "He knows how important this dream is to me."

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After more than two years of dating, the pair finally went public with their relationship at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, where Wilson took home four trophies. Speaking to People about the decision to finally go public, Wilson explained that she wanted to make sure Hodges, whose career included stints at quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams, was devoted.

“I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” Wilson said. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!’"

Why Wilson and Hodges Value Their Privacy

Though it's now public knowledge that they're a couple, and have been since 2021, don't expect Wilson and Hodges to make the rounds and talk constantly about their romance. In an interview with Billboard, Wilson explained that she and Hodges have made a conscious decision to only give so much of their relationship to the public eye, something they continue to agree on.

“When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything," Wilson explained. "We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us.”

