The rising country star from Team Dan + Shay is headed for the Season 25 Finale of The Voice.

And then there were five. What began as a field of 40 hopefuls just a few months ago has narrowed week over week until only a handful remained. Next week's Season 25 Finale of The Voice features a musical melee between five finalists: Bryan Oleson, Josh Sanders, Asher HaVon, Nathan Chester, and Karen Waldrup.

Waldrup is a country musician blending classic sounds of the genre with modern innovation. She represents Team Dan + Shay; the duo snapped her up following a performance of Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye Bye” in the Blinds. Since then, she’s survived the Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and the Live Shows, leaving a trail of fallen competitors in her wake, to end up in the two-part season Finale.

Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25 Finalist Karen Waldrup

Waldrup hails from Mandeville, Louisiana. She earned an orchestra choir scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi. While there, she started performing at bars, football games, and parties. Her musical cover videos have racked up nearly half a billion views and pulled in more than a million followers.

During her tenure on The Voice, Waldrup went up against Ryan Argast in the Battles, singing Dan + Shay’s “Sae Me the Trouble,” and later performed Trisha Yearwood’s “Georgia Rain” in the Knockouts. Those performances pushed her through round after round and earned unanimous praise from the panel of Coaches.

"Karen, you just have one of the most incredible voices. A lot of people need an engineer in the studio, twisting knobs to make a voice push and pull like that ... that's an incredible ability that not everybody has,” said Dan Smyers, following Waldrup’s Knockout performance.

As for the other Coaches, Reba McEntire wanted Waldrup during the Blinds but was Blocked by Dan + Shay. Following the Battles, John Legend remarked that he wished he had turned during the Blinds. Chance the Rapper agreed, with both of them wondering what they “were smoking.”

Before ever getting to The Voice, Waldrup stacked up an overflowing trophy shelf filled with Nashville Industry Music Awards, the Torch Award, and more. She was named a Top 5 Artist to Watch in 2023 by Country Evolution, and her song “Sometimes He Does” was featured in Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Country and American songs of the week, upon release.

Based on her flawless record of performances during Season 25 of The Voice to date, Waldrup’s meteoric musical rise shows no signs of stopping, whether she takes home the crown or not. Catch her final performance on the two-part finale of The Voice, airing Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, at 8/7c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.