Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25 Finalist Bryan Olesen

From his career in a massively successful Christian rock band, to his family life, here's what to know about Bryan Olesen.

Bryan Olesen wowed the coaches from his very first audition on The Voice, and the talented vocalist has now made his way all the way through playoffs, eliminations, and even an Instant Save to be one of the five finalists left standing in Season 25 of The Voice.

“I feel like some of the best things God just drops on you and you can’t really orchestrate them, and that’s what I feel like this season of life has been,” Olesen told Parade in a recent interview. “I just want to give some time of reflection and thankfulness and just enjoy it.”

Bryan Olesen on Season 25 of The Voice

Olesen sang “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic during his Blind Audition, earning an almost instant Three-Chair Turn from Coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire (fellow Coach Chance the Rapper admitted later he regretted not also turning for Olesen). Olesen eventually chose to join Team Legend, where he has remained for the run of Season 25.

Olesen has rolled through this season, even earning a coveted Playoff Pass to skip the Knockouts and jump straight to the Playoff round, which he also flew through to make it to Lives. His only true brush with elimination came in the Lives, where Olesen was narrowly saved by a fan vote, earning an Instant Save after giving a jaw-dropping take on Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.”

All About Bryan Olesen’s Family

Olesen and his wife, Jennifer, have three children, including daughter Jadyn, who joined him at his audition and helped him pick Team Legend. In addition to their daughter Jadyn, the pair also have two sons: Myles and Liam.

Olesen is from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Was Bryan Olesen in The Newsboys? Yes, before making his run to the Final Five on Season 25 of The Voice, Olesen spent his younger days playing with the Christian rock band The Newsboys. He spent a stint from 2004-2006 with them, an era that saw the band release the albums Devotion (2004) and Go (2006).

How Old Is Bryan Olesen on The Voice? Bryan Olesen was 49 when he first auditioned for The Voice, and recently turned 50 while competing on the show, making him one of the oldest contestants to ever make it this far on the hit singing competition.

“I do feel in general our culture celebrates youth and beauty, and to be in this season of my life and to be affirmed, I still need it at my age,” Olesen told Parade. “Just to get that encouragement from John as a coach and the other performers, yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to feel included, and I feel as young as anybody on that stage.”