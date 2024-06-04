Hanako Greensmith Sang "Hallelujah," and Her Soulful Voice Will Enrapture You

Most fans know the talented Hanako Greensmith thanks to her role as Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire — but we're happy to report that she is one heck of a vocalist, too.

Hanako Greensmith sang "Hallelujah," and her voice is amazing

We've tracked down a must-see video of Greensmith on stage in 2018 giving a particularly moving performance of the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah." The understated performance showcases her singing talents in a significant way. As we all know, "Hallelujah" is a popular song for artists to cover, and despite this, Greensmith puts her own unique twist on it to create something we just can't stop watching.

Watch Hanako Greensmith's soulful rendition of "Hallelujah" here.

We're all in agreement, right? The producers of Chicago Fire have to figure out more ways for Greensmith to show off her vocal chops on the show! We don't know if a petition is in order or what, but she can sing.

"Hallelujah" is a very popular song for artists to cover

The Chicago Fire star isn't the only person to perform this iconic song — everybody from Jelly Roll to Susan Boyle has made it their own at one point. Interestingly enough, although the original song was released in 1984 as part of Cohen's Various Positions album, it wasn't until Jeff Buckley released a cover version in 1994 that the song reached the heights it still enjoys today.

"Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen lyrics

Now I've heard there was a secret chord

That David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you don't really care for music, do you?

It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth

The minor falls, the major lifts

The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her

She tied you to a kitchen chair

She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well, maybe there's a God above

As for me all I've ever learned from love

Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you

But it's not a crime that you're here tonight

It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light

No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well people I've been here before

I know this room and I've walked this floor

You see I used to live alone before I knew ya

And I've seen your flag on the marble arch

But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no

It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

There was a time you let me know

What's really going on below

But now you never show it to me, do you?

And I remember when I moved in you

And the holy dove she was moving too

And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much

I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch

I've told the truth, I didn't come here to London just to fool you

And even though it all went wrong

I'll stand right here before the Lord of song

With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah