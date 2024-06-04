Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Hanako Greensmith Sang "Hallelujah," and Her Soulful Voice Will Enrapture You
Prepare to be blown away by the Chicago Fire star's vocal chops!
Most fans know the talented Hanako Greensmith thanks to her role as Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire — but we're happy to report that she is one heck of a vocalist, too.
Hanako Greensmith sang "Hallelujah," and her voice is amazing
We've tracked down a must-see video of Greensmith on stage in 2018 giving a particularly moving performance of the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah." The understated performance showcases her singing talents in a significant way. As we all know, "Hallelujah" is a popular song for artists to cover, and despite this, Greensmith puts her own unique twist on it to create something we just can't stop watching.
Watch Hanako Greensmith's soulful rendition of "Hallelujah" here.
We're all in agreement, right? The producers of Chicago Fire have to figure out more ways for Greensmith to show off her vocal chops on the show! We don't know if a petition is in order or what, but she can sing.
"Hallelujah" is a very popular song for artists to cover
The Chicago Fire star isn't the only person to perform this iconic song — everybody from Jelly Roll to Susan Boyle has made it their own at one point. Interestingly enough, although the original song was released in 1984 as part of Cohen's Various Positions album, it wasn't until Jeff Buckley released a cover version in 1994 that the song reached the heights it still enjoys today.
"Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen lyrics
Now I've heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled king composing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well, maybe there's a God above
As for me all I've ever learned from love
Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you
But it's not a crime that you're here tonight
It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light
No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well people I've been here before
I know this room and I've walked this floor
You see I used to live alone before I knew ya
And I've seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no
It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
There was a time you let me know
What's really going on below
But now you never show it to me, do you?
And I remember when I moved in you
And the holy dove she was moving too
And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much
I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch
I've told the truth, I didn't come here to London just to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I'll stand right here before the Lord of song
With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah