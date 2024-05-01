Why Hanako Greensmith Is Warning Chicago Fire Fans About New Recruit Jack Damon

Damon set out to make a great impression on his first day at 51 — but what's his motive?

Firehouse 51 has gone through many changes on Chicago Fire Season 12.

Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), and company have bid farewell to some heroic alums this season (Gallo! Brett!), opening up spaces on the squad. Some new candidates have been amazing additions — like paramedic Lyla Novak and firefighter Derrick Gibson — while others have been total misses. Emerging from this unrest is a new firefighter candidate, Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), who seems to be planning something sinister for Firehouse 51.

Here's everything you need to know about Damon — including why Hanako Greensmith's (Violet) warning to fans.

Who is the new firefighter on Chicago Fire, Jack Damon? Damon joined 51 in Season 12, Episode 10 ("The Wrong Guy") after Gibson left to take a leave from the CFD for his mental health. With big shoes to fill, some of the firefighters were nervous about meeting Damon. But he was determined to make a good impression on his first day. Initially, Damon seemed to be a great addition to the team, assisting on calls and clinging to Stella's every instruction. Damon revealed to Stella that he is a CFD super-fan — and keenly aware of Firehouse 51's mythic reputation. Damon knew all about Stella's career and revealed he even took a class taught by Severide at the academy (although, notably, Severide didn't remember this tutelage). Damon was loud and proud about his dream to join 51, so Stella agreed to bring him on for another shift. After learning Stella's Girls on Fire program was at risk of being terminated due to budget cuts, it was the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Damon who found a solution. Despite some initial hesitance and stage fright, Damon encouraged Stella to make her concerns public. Damon helped organize a televised interview with Stella to highlight the importance of keeping the program, bringing publicity to the station.

Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith warning about Jack Damon

Stella's interview was a smash success, leading the Girls on Fire to be reinstated. The firefighters were elated by the development as Damon cemented himself as an amazing recruit who could potentially become a new 51 family member. However, just as Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) was leaving the station, he overheard a troubling phone call between Damon and an unknown caller.

"That isn't the only reason why I'm here," Damon said into the phone, his tone and demeanor a stark contrast to his chipper manner seen before. "No, no, nobody here knows. And I'll keep it that way for as long as I want."

So what is the reason for Damon joining 51, and why does he want to stay at that station so desperately? Who is the mysterious person on the other end of the phone call? Season 12 has already seen a mole entering 51 to get dirt on the firefighters. Could Damon be another spy sent by an enemy of the firehouse?

NBC Insider chatted with Hanako Greensmith, who plays Violet Mikami, about Damon, and she confirmed his teacher's pet routine may be an act.

"I think the family aspect of [Firehouse 51] — we are welcoming to newcomers — but we are also, I don't want to say judgmental, but we are not necessarily overly welcoming," Greensmith explained. "We have to have someone pass a series of tests until they can really be absorbed by the family. So there may be a couple of red flags that come with this suspicious newcomer, and I think you'll have to stick with us for the rest of the season to see what they may be."