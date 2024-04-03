Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Who Is Paramedic Novak on Chicago Fire, Played by Jocelyn Hudon?
Learn everything to know about the beautiful new paramedic making her way to Firehouse 51.
With every Chicago Fire farewell, there is a hello on the horizon. As Chi-Hards say goodbye to several fan-favorite characters in Season 12, all eyes are on who will make their way to Firehouse 51 next.
The first responder dealing with the most change is Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). She hasn't had the easiest time finding a paramedic upon her recent promotion to Paramedic In Charge — the first candidate was a downright disaster who disrespected Violet at every turn. The challenge remains: Who could possibly replace the mythic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)? That said, in Chicago Fire's latest, it seems Violet found someone who might rise to the challenge, despite being Violet's polar opposite.
Firehouse 51's latest recruit may just provide the shake-up the station needs amid the latest chaos. Read on, below, to learn everything we know about paramedic Lyla Novak, played by Jocelyn Hudon.
Who is Paramedic Lyla Novak on Chicago Fire?
Chi-Hards met Lyla Novak in Season 12, Episode 9 ("Something About Her") after the charming young paramedic instantly made a splash at Firehouse 51. After the nefarious Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) was kicked to the curb, Violet found herself brushing shoulders with the next candidate in the lineup: the bubbly Lyla Novak, whose charm and striking good looks instantly caught the eyes of her 51 colleagues.
Unlike Violet, who keeps a close hand, Novak is an open book, enthusiastically checking out the firehouse hotties and chatting about her previous workplace romances. Novak informed Violet that she bounces around a lot between firehouses, a freebird lifestyle that allows her to embrace a fun-loving and blase attitude. From their first meeting, Violet was disarmed by Novak's vivacious personality. The paramedics couldn't be more different.
Violet's worries were silenced after seeing Novak's diligence and talent on the job. There was no room for blonde jokes or doubt once Novak assisted Violet on a call, correctly reading her PIC's mind and methodically treating the patient with success. Pleased with her performance, Violet started to feel good about her ambulance's future —that is, until Novak expressed interest in 51 heartthrob Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), with whom Violet has an ongoing "casual" secret fling.
After seeing the attention Novak was garnering from her male colleagues, Violet was tempted to request a new paramedic. However, later the same day, everything changed after Violet and Novak were called to a house where a child had accidentally shot his brother. In a panic, the child held the paramedics at gunpoint while demanding they help the other young boy. Violet was instantly rattled by the scene, but Novak snapped into action. Novak expertly talked the child down, mechanically disassembling the firearm as soon as it was within her reach while comforting the kid.
Violet was able to treat the patient, but it wasn't without Novak's courageous heroism and heart-wrenching empathy. Needless to say, Novak is here to stay. After joining Violet at Molly's for a post-shift drink, Violet asked Novak to stick around 51 for a while.
Meanwhile, Carver was keen to remind Violet that he's only interested in PICs.
Who is Jocelyn Hudon?
Hudon instantly impressed as Chicago Fire's fun-loving Novak, but her One Chicago debut is far from the first time the guest star has stolen the spotlight. Hudon is best known for her role as Abby in Guillermo Del Toro's horror series The Strain after making her acting debut in Adam Sandler's 2015 comedy Pixels.
Jocelyn Hudon movies and TV shows
Hudon boasts an impressive lineup of television credits, guest starring in popular series like Good Witch, 21 Thunder, Criminal Minds, and When Calls The Heart as Grace Bennett. She reprised the role of Grace in the Hallmark series When Hope Calls. Adding to her robust portfolio of projects is her 2023 appearance in NBC's The Irrational, where she starred alongside Jesse L. Martin in Season 1, Episode 5 ("Lucky Charms").
Jocelyn Hudon's husband
Hudon is married to actor Jake Manley. The two actually star together in the 2023 Hallmark movie Love in the Maldives. The actors have a mutual agent, which is how they met.
“We ended up driving to our agent’s summer party together and have been together ever since,” Hudon told Entertainment Tonight.
Originally published Apr 3, 2024.
Originally published Apr 3, 2024.