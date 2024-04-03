Who Is Paramedic Novak on Chicago Fire, Played by Jocelyn Hudon?

Who is Paramedic Lyla Novak on Chicago Fire?

Chi-Hards met Lyla Novak in Season 12, Episode 9 ("Something About Her") after the charming young paramedic instantly made a splash at Firehouse 51. After the nefarious Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) was kicked to the curb, Violet found herself brushing shoulders with the next candidate in the lineup: the bubbly Lyla Novak, whose charm and striking good looks instantly caught the eyes of her 51 colleagues.

Unlike Violet, who keeps a close hand, Novak is an open book, enthusiastically checking out the firehouse hotties and chatting about her previous workplace romances. Novak informed Violet that she bounces around a lot between firehouses, a freebird lifestyle that allows her to embrace a fun-loving and blase attitude. From their first meeting, Violet was disarmed by Novak's vivacious personality. The paramedics couldn't be more different.

Violet's worries were silenced after seeing Novak's diligence and talent on the job. There was no room for blonde jokes or doubt once Novak assisted Violet on a call, correctly reading her PIC's mind and methodically treating the patient with success. Pleased with her performance, Violet started to feel good about her ambulance's future —that is, until Novak expressed interest in 51 heartthrob Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), with whom Violet has an ongoing "casual" secret fling.

After seeing the attention Novak was garnering from her male colleagues, Violet was tempted to request a new paramedic. However, later the same day, everything changed after Violet and Novak were called to a house where a child had accidentally shot his brother. In a panic, the child held the paramedics at gunpoint while demanding they help the other young boy. Violet was instantly rattled by the scene, but Novak snapped into action. Novak expertly talked the child down, mechanically disassembling the firearm as soon as it was within her reach while comforting the kid.

Violet was able to treat the patient, but it wasn't without Novak's courageous heroism and heart-wrenching empathy. Needless to say, Novak is here to stay. After joining Violet at Molly's for a post-shift drink, Violet asked Novak to stick around 51 for a while.

Meanwhile, Carver was keen to remind Violet that he's only interested in PICs.