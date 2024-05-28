Miranda Rae Mayo's Norah Jones-Esque Singing Voice Is So Gorgeous: Listen

S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo and Jason Beghe Weigh In on the NYC vs. Chicago Pizza Debate

The Chicago Fire star may just become your new favorite singer.

Weekly during the fall and spring, Miranda Rae Mayo delivers a passionate, tough and emotionally grounded performance at Lieutenant Stella Kidd, one of the mainstays of Chicago Fire. But when she's not on set, she has a talent that's totally different from dousing flames or performing rescues: she's a singer-songwriter.

Performing under the moniker MR Mayo, the actress has a soulful, Norah Jones-esque voice. Listen to her perform an acoustic rendition of two of her songs, accompanied by friends, in the video further down this article.

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo has an incredible singing voice

Miranda Rae Mayo visits NBC Studios in New York City on May 15, 2024. Photo: NBC

In 2021, Mayo joined musician Alex Kinsey for a "Buddy Session" on his couch, playing two originals and a cover of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream." Mayo's songs, "Little Things" and "Crying Out," were co-written with Chicago-based music producer Danny Kulasik. The entire session is just lovely, relaxed, and fun.

Can we get Stella behind the mic someday, please?

Stella's storyline on Chicago Fire

If there's anyone who needs to listen to a love song, it's our girl Stella Kidd. Her husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), has put her through the emotional wringer, leaving their beloved firehouse to work on arson cases only to return and ask for a baby. So awkward.

Speaking about one of their many up-and-downs, Mayo told NBC Insider of #Stellaride, "Ultimately, these two characters are crazy about each other, they love each other. I think that they both are committed to doing everything they can to make it work."

It's always a buddy session over on Chicago Fire

All three of the One Chicago series shoot on location in the Windy City, but each has cultivated its own vibe, Mayo explained during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly," she said. "It's very elegant and mature, and it fits, the way you would be in a hospital."

"Then you go to P.D., and they're a little rougher," was her assessment of the cop drama. "They're kind, everybody's amazing. They'll take care of you, but you know, they expect you to be on your P's and Q's."

"And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant," she added.

