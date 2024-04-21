What's Happened to Miranda Rae Mayo's Character Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire?

What's happened in Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's relationship?

Despite Stella and Severide's first kiss and hook-up in Season 4 of Chicago Fire, her issues with her ex-husband Grant put a pause on their relationships relationship for quite some time.

After Stella found herself without an apartment in Season 6 of Chicago Fire, Severide offered up his space.

In Season 6, Episode 6 ("Down Is Better"), after getting quite intoxicated, Stella attempted to kiss Severide, which he gently declined, telling her, "Not like this." They attempted to see other people, but by Season 6, Episode 15 ("Deathtrap"), Stella and Severide were officially dating again.

As a result, Stella found a new apartment so that she and Severide could set up their relationship for success.

Following a brief Season 7 separation triggered by the death of Severide's father, the two again found their footing and were happily vibing as a couple by Season 8. In Season 8, Episode 12 ("Then Nick Porter Happened"), Stella moved back in with Severide — this time as his girlfriend.

After a season of bliss, Severide proposed to Stella in the middle of a house fire in Season 9, Episode 15 ("A White-Knuckle Panic"). In the Season 10 finale ("The Magnificent City of Chicago"), Stella and Severide were married in a stunning ceremony on the Chicago River.

And who was there to walk Stella down the aisle? Chief Wallace Boden (Eammon Walker), of course.

But all was not smooth sailing: Severide's recent interest in arson investigation led the couple to major turbulence. In Season 11, Episode 14 ("Run Like Hell"), he showed her a text he'd received from Captain Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) with an offer to attend a prestigious arson investigation training program in Alabama. With his wife's support, Severide left Firehouse 51, catapulting the couple into "long-distance" territory.

Severide's lack of texts, calls, and general communication quickly caused issues within his marriage. In Episode 21 ("Change of Plans"), Kidd learned the Alabama program had ended, but Severide still hadn't reached out about his return... and had left her in the dark by he accepted a gig with a federal agency.

After giving Boden a heads-up, Stella took a leave of absence in the Season 11 finale ("Red Waterfall") to retrieve her husband and bring him back to Chicago.

When Season 12 began, Severide was back but the two were figuring out their relationship after he'd betrayed Stella's trust by not communicating during his absence.