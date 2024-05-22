First came love, then came marriage. Now Severide has started thinking about baby carriages. But how does Stella feel?

Stella & Severide's Talk About Having a Baby on Chicago Fire Was So Awkward

Ever since the couple first locked eyes on Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been a fan obsession.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After a multi-season will-they-won't-they, proposal, and swoon-worthy wedding, Chi-Hards have relished watching Stellaride finally settle down in Season 12 of the show. After Severide returned from his furlough and worked on some trust issues with Stella, the couple has finally hit their groove.

But it didn't take long for viewers to wonder if Stellaride would want to add a little one to their family soon. Answers came in the Season 12 finale when Severide revealed that the topic of children has been at the top of his mind.

RELATED: How Kelly Severide's Return Affects Stellaride's Epic Love Story on Chicago Fire

Read on, below, for details about Stellaride's future and the awkward conversation between the beloved firefighters about parenthood.

Severide and Stella talked about starting a family in the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Stella and Severide were wrestling with some serious unrest at 51 after Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) announced he was leaving the firehouse if he was selected as the CFD's new Deputy Commissioner. While enjoying a rare moment of quiet time at home, Stella coyly strutted from the bedroom wearing sultry lingerie, much to Severide's delight. But this sexy marital moment was interrupted by Stella receiving a text from former 51 paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who sent an adorable picture of her newly-adopted toddler.

"You know, I was thinking," Severide began, collecting his thoughts. "I was thinking that maybe we start a family. I know it's a huge decision..."

Stella was stunned and struggled to find words. "Uh, wow," she said. "Well, I just wasn't expecting that."

"And, I know, at least at first, it's an even bigger decision for you," Severide continued.

"It is, yeah," Stella said, her head swirling with thought. "Um, yeah, yeah, um, I just- I just need some time to think about it..."

"Of course," Severide agreed, sensing Stella's panic. "I know it kind of flew out of my mouth. But I've been thinking about it, a lot."

RELATED: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Just Got Married!

Before the couple could continue their conversation, they both got a text — Boden got the DC position and was officially leaving 51. In light of the news, Stella and Severide tabled the parenthood conversation for another time.

Miranda Rae Mayo explains why Stella and Severide having a baby is complicated

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Episode 1203. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

In an interview with NBC Insider, Mayo explained that Stella and Severide have a lot to think about when it comes to parenthood.

"I do think that they feel differently about this because in order for them to start a family, it means that Stella would have to put so much of her career on pause," Mayo said. "He could continue to be a lieutenant, she could not for a while..."

Mayo continued, "And it’s interesting. Stella didn’t want to get married. I think she loves kids. She loves working with kids, but she's undecided on if she wants to have her own. And I think it’s a big question of when."

— Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

One Chicago sweepstakes

Can't get enough One Chicago? Click here to enter a sweepstakes to win a Chicago Wednesday swag bundle.