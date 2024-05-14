Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Just Got Married! (DETAILS)

The Best Proposals from Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago | NBC

Truck 81 Explodes and the Team Comes Under Gunfire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Truck 81 Explodes and the Team Comes Under Gunfire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

It looks like both Taylor Kinney and Severide are officially off the market.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On May 14, a rep confirmed to People that Kinney married his girlfriend of two years, model Ashley Cruger, on April 30 "in a small, private ceremony in Chicago."

People has an exclusive photo of the couple radiating, "I do!" energy in matching white shirts and jeans. See the beautiful pic here.

The setting makes sense, as Kinney just recently wrapped filming Season 12 of Chicago Fire. But other details on the nuptials are mum for now, so stay tuned.

Kinney went public with his relationship with Cruger back in March 2022, sharing a photo of her to Instagram getting her nails done and giving a playfully sassy look.

RELATED: Taylor Kinney Has Never Smiled Bigger in Rare Behind-the-Scenes Chicago Fire Pic

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney marries model Ashley Cruger

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Getty Images

They've kept their relationship relatively private since then but have posted a few things to social media here and there. Cruger posted Kinney to her Instagram for the first time in April 2022. More recently we saw them in August 2023 grabbing lunch with friends.

While Kinney is in newlywed bliss with Cruger, his on-screen counterpoint Kelly Severide has had a journey with wife Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. Season 12 of Chicago Fire started with Stella bringing Severide back to Firehouse 51 after he went M.I.A. on an arson investigation case. The couple has been working on building trust back ever since and now seem to be in a good place.

"Ultimately, these two characters are crazy about each other, they love each other," Mayo told NBC Insider. "I think that they both are committed to doing everything they can to make it work."

Ashley Cruger and Taylor Kinney attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Taylor Kinney & His Mom Are Almost Twins With Their Beautiful Blue Eyes

That included a tough conversation about the whole "ghosting for an arson investigation" incident. But we didn't see that on camera.

"I imagine that it was quite tenuous. It definitely was, I think, one of the hardest conversations and one of the most emotionally-charged conversations that they've had as a couple," Mayo theorized about that conflict. "Yeah, I think she has a lot of feelings about him just kind of leaving her in the dark, and he feels really passionately about something, so we'll see what happens."

The Chicago Fire Season 12 finale airs Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c on NBC.