Taylor Kinney Has Never Smiled Bigger in Rare Behind-the-Scenes Chicago Fire Pic

Taylor Kinney (Severide) is happier than ever to be back on the set of Chicago Fire!

On April 18, the Chicago Fire Gaffer, Anthony Lullo, posted a snapshot of Kinney giving a big grin while behind-the-scenes in uniform.

"Sleepy n Happy #chicagofire," Lullo captioned the post.

See the candid moment here.

Taylor Kinney's return to Chicago Fire

During the end of Season 11 of Chicago Fire, Severide mysteriously went M.I.A. It was later explained that he went to go investigate an arson case at an undisclosed location. He didn't even tell his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), where he was going, which prompted her to determinedly go looking for him, and eventually bring him back.

In an interview with NBC Insider, Mayo talked about how the couple handled their initial reconciliation, which we didn't see on camera.

"I imagine that it was quite tenuous," she said. "It definitely was, I think, one of the hardest conversations and one of the most emotionally-charged conversations that they've had as a couple. I think she has a lot of feelings about him just kind of leaving her in the dark, and he feels really passionately about something [arson investigation], so we'll see what happens."

She added, "Ultimately, these two characters are crazy about each other, they love each other. I think that they both are committed to doing everything they can to make it work."

Since Kinney's return as Severide during the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere, we've seen him play an important role in Brett and Casey's wedding, have an emotional chat with Casey, and more.

Meanwhile, fans were wondering if Severide's return was too good to be true. However, in a February interview with Parade, showrunner Andrea Newman reassured viewers, “Severide’s return in 1206 marks a turning point in the Severide/Kidd relationship, with some closure to the arc of Severide going MIA last season. Severide is here to stay this season, and he and Kidd will have all new dynamics to explore, as they end up joining forces on an arson case and find themselves at odds over a mysterious new floater on Truck 81. But the real shock comes when Severide suddenly goes missing in 1211, along with one of the rigs, both disappearing while on shift in the dead of night.”