Miranda Rae Mayo Says the Chicago Fire, P.D. & Med Sets Are Hilariously Different

The One Chicago star joined Jason Beghe and S. Epatha Merkerson for a pre-finale chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

They're all part of One Chicago, but the vibes are very different across the sets of the three Chicago NBC series, according to its stars.

The May 15 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a Chicago x New York crossover event, as Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson, Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo, and Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe, appeared on the late-night show together to tease the season finales of the Chicago franchise on Wednesday, May 22.

"You're in the same universe as each other, so you've all appeared on each other's shows," Jimmy Fallon said to the trio. "What do you think the difference is? How do you describe the difference [on set]?"

"I think Miranda has a great way of describing it," Merkerson said, turning it over to the Chicago Fire actress.

Actors Jason Beghe, Miranda Rae Mayo, & S. Epatha Merkerson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1974, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Chicago Fire set is "a circus" in the best way

"When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly," explained Mayo. "It's very elegant and mature, and it fits, the way you would be in a hospital."

"Then you go to P.D., and they're a little rougher," Mayo laughed. "They're kind, everybody's amazing. They'll take care of you, but you know, they expect you to be yon your P's and Q's."

"And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant," she added.

Even though the One Chicago shows are largely shot on stages at Chicago's Cinespace Studios, the atmospheres match the different worlds the series are set in.

Where is Chicago Fire filmed?

Chicago Fire's Firehouse 51 is inspired by the real-life Chicago Fire Department Engine 18, and while they shoot at Cinespace Studios, some of the interior and exterior Firehouse 51 scenes are filmed on-site at the local firehouse.

"Engine 18 is our second home!" Chicago Fire co-executive producer Demetra Diamantopoulos previously told NBC Insider. "We find ourselves filming there at least three days a month. The members of that house treat us well and we feel that they are part of the Chicago Fire family. It’s no easy task for them to make room for us and still meet the needs of the community they serve."

Brian White behind the scenes filming Chicago Fire Season 4 Episode 5. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Since Merkerson, Mayo, and Beghe were in New York to be on The Tonight Show, of course the actors had to answer the age-old question: Which style of pizza is better, New York or Chicago?

Watch their interview to see which pie they prefer, but let's just say that their choice might not lead to the warmest reception next time they swing by Molly's.

The season finales of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med air Wednesday, May 22 on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.