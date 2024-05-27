Is Eamonn Walker Leaving Chicago Fire for Good? What Fans Need to Know

Chief Boden left Firehouse 51 at the end of Chicago Fire Season 12 — but does this mean Walker has exited, too?

Firehouse 51 was devastated to lose Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) in the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale. The longtime firehouse Deputy District Chief decided to leave his post to become Deputy Commissioner of the entire Chicago Fire Department. That essentially means he's the head honcho of all the firefighters in Chicago — which is a tremendous promotion and very big deal.

Of course, Boden's 51 comrades were thrilled for this next step in his career — but it does mean he won't be around the firehouse much. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) will step in as 51's Deputy District Chief, but what does this mean for Boden? Will we be seeing Walker's character in any capacity on Chicago Fire now that he's moved up the ranks?

Here's what fans need to know about Eamonn Walker's future on Chicago Fire.

Is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire for good?

No, Walker is not leaving Chicago Fire for good. He simply won't be appearing on the show as a series regular anymore. However, because the character is still alive and well in the universe, the door is open for him to come back in a recurring or guest capacity. Specifics on what this could look like are not known at this time — but fans can rest easy knowing Walker has not fully exited the franchise.

“The kind of loyalty you inspire in your firefighters is something you should be very proud of, so I put aside my duties and made the trip here today," CFD Deputy Commissioner, Gloria Hill (J. Nicole Brooks) told Boden in the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale before formally offering him her job. "Lieutenant Kidd told me you walked her down the aisle, and you officiated at the wedding of two members of your house. It's so symbolic, it's almost silly, Wallace. You bring people together. At a time where all of us, including the CFD, need it most."

And when Boden left Firehouse 51, his co-workers said the kindest things to him.

“You made 51 a family, Chief," Cruz (Joe Miñoso) commended. "And this firehouse a home."

It seems both 51 and the fans are stoked to see where Boden's headed in the Chicago Fire world.