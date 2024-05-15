Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
When Is the Chicago Fire Season 12 Finale?
Chi-Hards won't want to miss it! Find out how Season 12 concludes by watching live on NBC or next day on Peacock.
The Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire will be a scorcher.
Throughout Season 12, viewers have been taken on an emotional journey as Firehouse 51 acclimates to its new company. After losing Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), it's been a change of pace for everyone. Amid these staff changes, we have some unresolved tension. Leadership shifts in the CFD have threatened 51's livelihood and complicated Wallace Boden's (Eamonn Walker) position. Meanwhile, suspicious new candidates have made their way to 51 with unclear motives. Plus, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) still haven't taken their "casual" relationship to the next level.
There's a lot left to unpack as Season 12 comes to a pulse-pounding halt, and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it. Learn where and how to watch the explosive Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire, below.
When is the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale?
Don't miss the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale by watching live on Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c on NBC.
The synopsis for Season 12, Episode 13 ("Never Say Goodbye") teases: "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner; a tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon; Mouch struggles to adjust to the new truck."
In NBC Insider's chat with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman ahead of the finale, she revealed Boden will have a big choice to make.
"Boden is always looking out for the best ways to lead Firehouse 51, and in the finale, he will come to a surprising decision about how to do that, and who to do it with. In the meantime, he’s got adversaries to battle and will be part of a shocking call that will make him question leadership in all its forms."
When can I stream the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire?
Feel free to stream the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale as early as Thursday, May 23 at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock.
In a March 2024 NBC Insider interview with Hanako Greensmith, she teased three words to describe Season 12: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
“I really feel like this season, with people leaving, there's been this kind of wonderful passing of the baton…" Greensmith continued. "I think there's a lot of elements of people leaving and allowing space for others to step forward, and yeah, I think that’s beautiful.”
When will Chicago Fire return on NBC?
Chicago Fire has been renewed for Season 13, so the One Chicago action is far from over. New episodes will not air until fall 2024, but the summer hiatus is the perfect time for a marathon. Re-live Brett and Casey's swoon-worthy wedding or Stella's first day at 51 by streaming all of your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.