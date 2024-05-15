When is the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale?

Don't miss the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale by watching live on Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c on NBC.

The synopsis for Season 12, Episode 13 ("Never Say Goodbye") teases: "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner; a tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon; Mouch struggles to adjust to the new truck."

RELATED: Why Hanako Greensmith Is Warning Chicago Fire Fans About 51's New Recruit

In NBC Insider's chat with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman ahead of the finale, she revealed Boden will have a big choice to make.

"Boden is always looking out for the best ways to lead Firehouse 51, and in the finale, he will come to a surprising decision about how to do that, and who to do it with. In the meantime, he’s got adversaries to battle and will be part of a shocking call that will make him question leadership in all its forms."