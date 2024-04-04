What's Happened to Christopher Herrmann, David Eigenberg's Chicago Fire Character?

Relive How Things Started for Christopher Herrmann and See How Things Are Going Now - One Chicago

Relive How Things Started for Christopher Herrmann and See How Things Are Going Now - One Chicago

Whether he's slinging pints or putting out fires, the veteran firefighter is where Chicago Fire's heart is.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

When in the throes of an emergency, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the guy you want to show up to save the day.

Between his ceaseless passion and comedic charisma, Herrmann maintains his status as a Chicago Fire O.G. with 12 seasons under his belt. He has attended every One Chicago wedding, been on countless harrowing rescue calls, and seen a compelling rotation of first responders grace Firehouse 51 within his sprawling tenure.

RELATED: Did You Know This Chicago Fire Star Was a Real-Life Marine?

Herrmann truly has it all — he's gritty, compassionate, and dedicated. It's no wonder he has scaled the ranks of the CFD as skillfully as he has, continuing to amaze in Season 12 and beyond.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Who is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire? Herrmann is a veteran, seasoned first responder, bar owner, and dependable friend around Firehouse 51 — and has been since the series' debut. As a old timer at Firehouse 51, it's often Herrmann who correctly judges whether or not a CFD candidate has what it takes to join the station's unique ranks. When he isn't extinguishing fires, he's likely connecting with locals as the co-owner of Molly's Pub, the One Chicago watering hole. (The other is Randall "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), his best friend.) In addition to his 12 seasons of Chicago Fire (and counting), Herrmann has made several appearances in Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and even Chicago Justice.

Jimmy Borelli (Steven R. McQueen) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 5 Episode 2. Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC

How many kids does Christopher Herrmann have on Chicago Fire? At the start of Chicago Fire, Herrmann and his wife Cindy (Robyn Coffin) had four children: Lee Henry (David Von Kampen), Luke (Lucas Von Kampen), Max (currently played by Keller Kennedy), and Annabelle (Amanda Calabrese). After Cindy got pregnant in Season 1 of Chicago Fire, the couple welcomed their fifth kid, Kenny James (John William Adams III), in the Season 1 finale ("A Hell of a Ride"). It was an action-packed birth because Cindy experienced birth complications while Herrmann was being held hostage by an inmate at the Cook County prison following a call. Luckily, he managed to escape the harrowing ordeal and make it to the hospital in time to meet his son for the first time. Herrmann named the now-deceased Leslie Shay (Lauren German) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) as Kenny's godparents. In Season 2, Episode 16 ("A Rocket Blasting Off"), in honor of their 20th wedding anniversary, Herrmann got his wife what he called the "perfect surprise anniversary gift" — a vasectomy.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on "Chicago Fire" Season 8 Photo: NBC

When did Christopher Herrmann open Molly's on Chicago Fire? In the debut season of Chicago Fire, Herrmann and Cindy were navigating a recent house foreclosure, which forced them to move in with Cindy's parents along with their four children. He wanted more for his family, and had an idea: A bar close to the firehouse that caters to locals and first responders alike. Herrmann pitched the idea to his 51 friends to join in on the investment, and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) stepped up, but ownership of the bar shifted after Dawson left Chicago and Otis tragically died in the line of duty. RELATED: Why Did Monica Raymund Leave Chicago Fire? Molly's took its named from a heartwarming story that Herrmann heard after tracking down the owner of a military medal he found while originally renovating the space. The bar has become a beloved spot for many One Chicago characters — so much so that, in Season 3, Herrmann explored the idea of turning Molly's into a franchise and expanding the business to include the occasional food truck event. After Otis' Season 7 death, Herrmann was desperate for funds for the bar, but his BFF Mouch and his Chicago P.D. wife, Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), stepped up to the plate, becoming fellow owners of Molly's in Season 8. And when Herrmann personally isn't taking care of patrons, he can rely on bar manager Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to hold down the fort.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in a scene from Chicago Fire, Season 11 Episode 20. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

How did Christopher Herrmann get stabbed in Season 4 of Chicago Fire? Herrmann's endless compassion was weaponized in Season 4 of Chicago Fire after he attempted to help Freddie Clemente (Ralph Rodriguez), a former gangbanger, by giving him a job at Molly's. But in Season 4, Episode 9 ("Short and Fat"), after Herrmann made an ill-received joke during a shift, Freddie became infuriated and stabbed his boss. RELATED: David Eigenberg Visited the Real LA Fire & Rescue Crew Despite significant blood loss, Herrmann recovered — but he became paranoid and erratic upon returning to work. After Herrmann was asked to testify against Freddie, he learned that Freddie's father was also in prison and had asked to speak with him. The father confessed that Freddie's aggression stemmed from his own horrific abuse of his son, and Herrmann, with empathy for Freddie's harrowing upbringing, asked the judge to show his attacker mercy. Herrmann and Freddie had an emotional reunion, and the younger man broke down and thanked his former mentor for his grace and understanding. Herrmann told Freddie he was forgiven and that they should both move forward from the emotional damage of their pasts.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Chicago Fire Season 7 Episode 3. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

When did Christopher Herrmann get promoted to lieutenant on Chicago Fire? After successfully passing the Lieutenant exam in Season 2 of Chicago Fire, Herrmann saw the fruits of his labor recognized in Season 7, Episode 3 ("Thirty Percent Sleight Of Hand"). After Engine Lieutenant George Didrikson (Torrey Hanson) was forced into early retirement, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) had the perfect person in mind for his replacement. While attending a charity picnic with the entire family, Boden made an announcement: Herrmann was being promoted to lieutenant. RELATED: What's Happened to Chief Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire? "I don't know what to say," Herrmann told Boden, speechless with pride. "Well your name has been on the lieutenant list for a while," Boden explained. "It's about time you got your shot." "I give you my word," Herrmann promised. "I will not let you down."

David Eigenberg and Robyn Coffin appear on "Chicago Fire" Season 11 Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What happened with Cindy Herrmann's cancer in Chicago Fire Season 11? In Season 11, Episode 11 ("A Guy I Used to Know"), the Herrmans learned Cindy had lung cancer despite having never smoked a cigarette in her life. Cindy attempted to have the cancer surgically removed, but the operation wasn't successful and she was told she would need to begin chemotherapy and radiation. RELATED: Will Cindy Be OK on Chicago Fire? After completing chemotherapy in Season 11, Episode 16 ("Acting Up"), Herrmann hoped to throw her a party in honor of her treatment ending, but Cindy refused. She wanted to wait until they got news that the battle was done, for once and for all. The couple and Chi-Hards got great news in Season 11, Episode 17 ("The First Symptom"): Cindy was officially cancer-free.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 "Call Me McHolland". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCv

What happened to Christopher Herrmann's hearing in Season 12 of Chicago Fire? In Season 12 of Chicago Fire, showrunners decided to incorporate actor Eisenberg's hearing loss into his character's story arc. "I need [hearing aids] in real life... I’ve been needing them for years," Eigenberg told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024. "I’ve been wearing them, but then this year, I sent an e-mail to the writers and I was like, 'You know, I’m kind of at a point where really, I just can’t hear very well. I’ve abused my body and I’ve had enough concussions and done enough things in my life where my hearing is shot." RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12 In the Season 12 premiere ("Barely Gone"), Herrmann heroically ran an arsonist's bomb out of the firehouse, saving the entire crew. However, he was close to the blast when it went off, severely damaging his hearing in the process. After agreeing to go to the doctor, Herrmann learned his hearing was also getting worse with age and, if it passed a certain threshold, he would be required to notify his superiors that he was unfit for duty. Herrmann continues to monitor his condition but hasn't allowed his hearing to impact his passion for the job.

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.