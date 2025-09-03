Premiere Date Revealed For Bel-Air's Fourth and Final Season on Peacock (FIRST LOOK)

Will and the gang are heading back to class for the ultimate senior-year sendoff.

Late last year, Bel-Air fans got the welcome word that Peacock’s all-original series would be returning for a fourth and final season. Now, there’s something even better: A first-look teaser image of Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) looking ready to take on the world — and, better still, it comes with a Season 4 premiere date!

A present-day reimagining of NBC sitcom classic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air casts Banks in the iconic role that Will Smith first made famous as an East Coast transplant who brings his fresh-and-funky Philadelphia street vibes to the ritziest reaches of Los Angeles. Unlike its predecessor, Bel-Air dives deeper into the dramatic side of Will’s fish-out-of-water shift, and from the very first season, it’s been a winning formula to keep viewers continually glued to one of Peacock’s most-watched original shows.

First look: Bel-Air heads back to class in Season 4 teaser photo

The gang will no doubt encounter plenty of drama once Season 4 of Bel-Air gets underway. But as the below teaser image suggests, it’s all buoyantly backdropped by the infectious excitement of Will and Carlton diving headlong into their big senior year.

Check it out:

Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Will (Jabari Banks) appear on Bel-Air Season 4 Episode 1 "The Maybes". Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Peacock

When will Bel-Air Season 4 premiere on Peacock? Coming a year after the summer-break events of Season 3, Bel-Air isn’t waiting around to plunge Will and the gang straight into back-to-school mode. The fourth and final season of Bel-Air will premiere only on Peacock on Monday, November 24.

For Bel-Air fans still reeling from the whirlwind cliffhanger that ended Season 3, the good news is that the show’s core cast — including some whose fates were left hanging in the finale episode — will be back for Season 4. In addition to Banks and Sholotan, Bel-Air also stars Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks aka “Uncle Phil”), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks aka “Viv”), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

What is Bel-Air Season 4 about?

Even with all the fun social media teasers in which cast members have pumped up the Season 4 vibes, Peacock has kept things pretty mysterious when it comes to actual storylines. Still, we know more now than we did when Season 4 received the official green light, thanks to the all-new Peacock synopsis below:

In season four of Peacock’s Bel-Air, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

That’s a ton of info to take in, right? — Especially after Bel-Air’s wild Season 3 finale, which revived some seriously sketchy ghosts from Will’s deeper past... not to mention also landing a major mic-drop moment for Viv; one that definitely brings a whole new dimension to that line about her “different perspective” on motherhood.

At least it won’t be much longer before we know just how back-to-normal life inside the mansion can really be, as Bel-Air returns to pick up an endless weave of dangling story threads. Season 4 of Bel-Air premieres with 8 all-new episodes on Peacock on Monday, November 24.

