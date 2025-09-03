How to Watch The Paper, The New Comedy Set in The Office Universe

Kumail Nanjiani Forgets His Lines and Misses His Cues as Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Peacock's new comedy transports you back into the same universe as The Office, and its look and vibe will feel cozily familiar to fans of Michael Scott and his merry band of salespeople. The Paper comes from Greg Daniels, co-creator and executive producer of The Office, and writer and showrunner Michael Koman, and even features the return of former Dunder Mifflin employee Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez).

In even more exciting news, the buzzy new series has already been reviewed for a Season 2!

You'll have to watch to find out how Oscar went from a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania to a .... different kind of paper company in Toledo, Ohio. Here, Oscar's not only Head Accountant; he's a newly-minted writer on the Arts & Leisure beat. And presumably (or hopefully), none of his bosses will try to kiss him this time.

Oscar is just one of several Enervate employees helping to revive the small dying newspaper, which is led by new Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson). He's not so thrilled that Ned's journalistic exploits are being filmed by the same documentary crew who already documented nine years of his life at Dunder Mifflin, but we are.

Barry (Duane Shepard Sr.) and Oscar (Oscar Nunez) appear in The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

The Paper also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key. Get a sneak peek at the series by watching the trailer below.

The best news is that you won't have to wait any time at all between episodes. The entire season is dropping all at once, so get ready to binge. Find out all the details below!

When does The Paper premiere? The entire season drops on Thursday, September 4. You'll be able to watch all 10 episodes immediately.

Adam (Alex Edelman) appears on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

How do I watch The Paper? Stream the full season on Peacock. You can also stream every episode of The Office anytime on Peacock.

The Paper isn't a direct spin-off of The Office

While Oscar's presence roots the show in The Office's world, Greg Daniels told NBC Insider that he and co-creator Michael Koman wanted to tell a completely fresh story, as opposed to a continuation of the old one.

Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) on The Paper Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

"The thought behind [this] is that the same [documentary] crew is excited to tell a new story — and that works for us, because we're like that crew," Daniels said. "It makes sense that we're not repeating characters and story elements, because the crew would be like, 'Eh, we did that in the other documentary!'"

But do any more Office easter eggs await? You'll have to stream The Paper on Peacock come September 4 to find out.