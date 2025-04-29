How to Get Into Epic Universe Early with General Public Preview Tickets

Wanna see everything Epic Universe has to offer before the May 22 grand opening? We've got your in.

We're now less than a month away from the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal's expansive new theme park experience in Orlando that will offer visitors immersive, family friendly access to many different worlds and characters under the Universal entertainment umbrella. Whether you're a fan of Frankenstein's monster, Toothless the dragon, or the Mario Brothers, Epic Universe has something to offer you.

Now, you've got even more chances to see what's in store before the May 22 grand opening.

Universal announced today that it has expanded access to preview tickets for Epic Universe, opening a program that had previously only been available to select guests to any guest who wants a sneak peek at the five new worlds within Epic Universe. That's right, starting now, and continuing through May 19, the general public can buy preview tickets to Epic Universe, and see the park and its many new experiences early.

What kind of experiences are we talking about? Well, Epic Universe is spread across five distinct worlds -- How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and Dark Universe -- all of which offer immersive experiences, rides, dining, shopping, and more for guests. Whether you're exploring the Ministry of Magic with your wand in hand, or visiting Frankenstein Manor, you'll find something exciting. And at the center of it all, you'll find the Helios Grand Hotel, a massive new luxury resort that puts you right in the midst of everything Epic Universe has to offer, with first-class accommodations.

After opening the park for a press and influencer preview in early April, Universal announced that, beginning April 17, select guests (including annual passholders and visitors to Universal Orlando hotels) could book preview tickets for Epic Universe. Now, that privilege has been extended to anyone who wants an early peek, so if that's you, head over to the Epic Universe ticket portal right now and purchase your passes to see the park ahead of its grand opening.

Keep in mind, though, that because the park's creators are still putting the finishes touches on everything, you might not have access to all experiences at all times. However, the occasional glitch may be a small price to pay to say you were among the first to walk through the chronos and experience everything that Epic Universe has to offer.

How to get Epic Universe Preview Tickets

For the first time, people who want to buy tickets to a preview of Epic Universe before it opens can do so by visiting this website for more details.