Jeffrey Dean Morgan had some dark twists and turns for the players on this week's episode of Destination X.

All the Clues & Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in This Week's Destination X (June 24, 2025)

Where in the X are we? That's the very question the players on Destination X have to answer every week as they travel in a blacked-out bus across Europe. And this week, host Jeffrey Dean Morgan transported the eight remaining contestants into their very own fairytale.

Halfway through the season, the twists are coming fast and furious, and this week's episode ended in the most dramatic fashion yet. If you missed any of the hints to this week's Destination X, we've got you covered. Keep on reading for all the hints, clues, and Easter eggs you might have missed along the way.

Player Clues

Biggy Bailey, Shayne Cureton, Ally Bross, Mack Fitzgerald, Rick Szabo, Kimberly Conner, JaNa Craig, and Peter Weber on Destination X Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Michael Krosny/NBC

Train Game Challenge

The first challenge of the week had the players stepping off the bus for the first time in weeks sans their vision-impairing goggles and onto a fast-moving train. They were challenged to match items from the luggage they found there with the corresponding city. The team who got the most matches was allowed to hear the names of some of the cities the train was traveling through.

From a certain angle, the viewers (and maybe the players) would have been able to see the German text on the exterior of the train.

And the winning team — Team 1, consisting of Biggy Bailey, Shane Cureton, Mack Fitzgerald, and Rick Szabo — got to learn the names of two cities: Frankfurt & Stuttgart, en route to Munich from the Netherlands.

Ally Bross, Mack Fitzgerald, Biggy Bailey, Kimberly Conner, Peter Weber, and Rick Szabo on Destination X Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Michael Krosny/NBC

Cabin in the Woods Challenge

Deep in the Black Woods, the setting for some of the world's most famous fairy tales, the players stumbled upon a cabin, with several of them immediately honing in on the clues around them. By this point in the episode, they were all pretty sure they were traipsing through Germany. But where, exactly?

Hanging around the cabin were items such as a checkered shirt and lederhosen, hints at traditional outfits worn at Oktoberfest...

The challenge itself was a White Elephant exchange of sorts, but it was the baskets' contents as well as the rest of the players' surroundings that contained hints to their location.

The following Grimm's Fairy Tale Items were hints to certain famous tales from The Brothers Grimm, whose German folktales serve as the basis of most Western fairy tales.

Woodcutter’s axe: Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood Spinning wheel: Rumpelstiltskin and Sleeping Beauty

Rumpelstiltskin and Sleeping Beauty Apple: Snow White

Snow White Magic mirror: Snow White

Snow White Cookies: Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel Baskets: Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood Red cloak: Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood Breadcrumbs: Hansel and Gretel

JaNa Craig and Mack came out on top and earned another hint: Heidi Klum (who is from Germany) read them a fairy tale-esque poem that explained their ability to send another player to the Map Room.

Visual Clues & Easter Eggs

Between the trees of the Black Forest and the speeding train, the following visual clues were there for the audience to pick up on:

Beer: Jeffrey is drinking a German beer, hinting at Oktoberfest in Munich

Jeffrey is drinking a German beer, hinting at Oktoberfest in Munich Castles: Another hint to Grimm’s Fairy Tales.

Another hint to Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Owl: In German folklore, owls are linked to the supernatural and forest magic, especially in dark, enchanted woods — classic Grimm territory.

Hints from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Michael Krosny/NBC

Our host with the most treated us to his usual quippy wordplay this week with the following hints:

“How’s the bus hopping going? Not too much drama brewing, I hope.” (Beer-related words hinted at Oktoberfest.)

And then there was this treat for the audience, which contained several clues:

“For the next stop in my wicked game, I’m taking them somewhere straight out of a fairytale. Hard to believe, but we’re halfway through this magical adventure, and like any good fairytale, this is when the twists get darker. As distrust continues to ferment, things might start to get a little grim…”

“Fairytale” / “magical adventure” – A nod to The Brothers Grimm, whose famous tales were collected from regions across Germany, including Bavaria, where Munich is located.

– A nod to The Brothers Grimm, whose famous tales were collected from regions across Germany, including Bavaria, where Munich is located. “Twists get darker” – Classic Grimm stories are known for their eerie, sometimes brutal turns, unlike their more sanitized modern versions.

– Classic Grimm stories are known for their eerie, sometimes brutal turns, unlike their more sanitized modern versions. “Ferment” – A subtle reference to beer culture and Oktoberfest, Munich’s world-famous festival, centered around beer fermentation.

– A subtle reference to beer culture and Oktoberfest, Munich’s world-famous festival, centered around beer fermentation. “Grim” – A wordplay on Grimm, invoking both the mood and the surname of the storytellers whose legacy is rooted in German folklore.

Destination X: Munich, Germany

Specifically, this week, the players landed in Munich during Oktoberfest. The first challenge saw the players leave Witten, Germany, on a train, while the cabin from the second challenge was in Horgau, Germany.

It was the most twisted and difficult episode yet, and, as always, one player who went into the Map Room placed their X farthest from Destination X...

Kimberly Conner and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Michael Krosny/NBC

Who went home this week on Destination X? (June 24, 2025) Kim Conner of Kaneohe, Hawaii, said her emotional goodbyes in the season's fifth episode, with Mack noting how much she admired Kim's "lone wolf" strategy from the beginning. Kim placed her X in Frankfurt, 179 miles away from Munich. But, hey, at least she got to party with some "men in lederhosen" before flying back to Hawaii. Aloha!

New episodes of Destination X premiere on Tuesday nights and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.