You don't have to hop aboard Jeffrey Dean Morgan's blacked-out Destination X bus to find your next vacation.

Roadtrippers & NBC's Destination X Team Up to Help You Plan the Ultimate Getaway

If you've been watching NBC's new travel competition series Destination X, you know the players are traveling blindly across the European continent as they gather clues to determine their location every week. Luckily, you don't have to go to such lengths in the real world to find your next vacation destination.

Roadtrippers, the No. 1 road trip planning app, has teamed up with NBC to create an immersive travel experience inspired by the thrilling reality-competition series Destination X. This collaboration brings the suspenseful spirit of the show into the real world, encouraging adventurers to ditch the itinerary and embrace the unknown. The campaign taps into the thrill of wanderlust — mirroring the show’s central question: “Where the X Am I?”

Just as Destination X challenges contestants to navigate mystery and the unexpected, Roadtrippers is inviting fans to do the same on the open road. The partnership centers on a limited-edition Destination X map pin in the Roadtrippers app — an enigmatic marker that launches travelers into a collection of trip guides curated to reflect the show’s themes of exploration, surprise, and awe-inspiring scenery.

Roadtrippers is known for transforming everyday travel into unforgettable journeys. From Extraordinary Places to collaborative trip planning and offline maps, the app equips users with tools to navigate uncertainty with confidence. The Destination X campaign taps into that same adventurous mindset, blending high-stakes storytelling with Roadtrippers’ intuitive features that help users discover hidden gems, reroute in real time, and chase the unexpected.

By watching the show and following along in the Roadtrippers app, fans can follow the clues, unravel the mystery, and set off on a thrilling road trip adventure of their own.

How to unlock the Roadtrippers x Destination X map pin

Visit Roadtrippers.com or download the Roadtrippers app to dive into the Destination X-inspired trip guides and start your own mystery-filled journey. For a limited time, new users can start a free 7-day trial of Roadtrippers Premium to unlock curated itineraries, exclusive map pins, and advanced planning tools that bring the show’s intrigue to life.

The journey begins now. And just like on the show, you’ll have to trust your instincts.

What is Roadtrippers? Per a press release, Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process, per the the press release. To date, Roadtrippers has helped millions plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

New episodes of Destination X premiere on Tuesday nights and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.