Epic Universe is almost here and visitors may be curious about the out-of-this-world Celestial Park.

Everything to Know About Epic Universe's Celestial Park: Rides, Restaurants and More

Universal’s new family-friendly park opening on May 22, 2025, in Orlando is going to be out of this world! No exaggeration. That’s the whole concept behind the Celestial Park, a unique and innovative themed world set within Epic Universe described as “the cosmic heart” of the new experience.

Celestial Park is designed to evoke a sense of excitement, wonder and discovery. Thrill rides, delish dining, and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel are among the star attractions set directly within the park. Beyond Celestial Park, there's more to explore at Universal’s Epic Universe. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Super Nintendo World also await and they're all seemingly connected by Celestial Park. However, don't go thinking that it's the only park that's unrelated to Universal IP.

Executive Creative Director of Epic Universe Steve Tatham took stock of the of new worlds opening soon and Celestial Park’s distinctive role in immersing guests in this world.

“Sometimes, people say to me, ‘Oh, your park has four IP lands,’” he explained at the 2024 New York Comic Con. “I’m like, ‘No, it has five, it’s just one of them is an IP land of our invention.’ [That’s] a whole other creative exercise which we’re thrilled about.”

There are many reasons to be excited. Planning your visit to Epic Universe? You'll want to know a lot about he face of the whole experience, Celestial Park. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know.

Rides at Celestial Park

Epic Universe Celestial Park Constellation Carousel Photo: Universal Parks

Celestial Park is home to several thrilling rides and immersive attractions.

Stardust Racers

This ride is going to be an intergalactic doozy. Designed to give you the feeling of boarding a comet and racing through the stars, per promotional materials. This thrilling experience reaches 62 mph, rises up to 133 feet in air, and runs along a nearly one mile-long track. There’s an inverted section that delivers a luminous star display and cool music. This is a "racing coaster," which means two trains are going at once in a whirlwind romp through the cosmos that's sure to delight visitors and give every other thrilling roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort a run for its money.

Pro tip: This ride is quite something in the light of day, but once it's illuminated at night, it's a sight to behold unlike nothing you've seen in a theme park before.

Constellation Carousel

Epic Universe Celestial Park Constellation Carousel Photo: Universal Parks

You’re going to want to give this wonder ride a spin at Celestial Park. Carriages that look like lions, dragons, peacocks and other fanciful animals whirl and twirl in every direction while lifting riders up to 6 feet in the air. It’s a dazzling spin across the Milky Way, and it comes with its own light show and music.

Astronomica

Located in the middle of Celestial Park is Astronomica, an interactive wet-play attraction designed, like many other things in the area, as a compass that points to the portals and attractions around Epic Universe. Similar to the Stardust Racers, this area is extra impressive when lit up at night.

Food options at Celestial Park

Celestial Park offers a variety of dining experiences that cater to different tastes and preferences.

Atlantic

Epic Universe Celestial Park Atlantic Photo: Universal Parks

Situated in Celestial Park near a shimmering pool named for the Roman sea god Neptune, Atlantic specializes in seafood, of course, as well as steak.

Beyond the mouthwatering surf and turf delights, you’re going to want to cast your eyes on the look of the place. It’s been designed to recall an enormous Victorian aquarium, where illuminated fish swim above you. For cocktails, the splashy Aquaria Bar is at your service.

The Blue Dragon

This restaurant, located steps from Celestial Park, features Japanese, Chinese, and Thai dishes on the menu and vivid neon dragons on the walls. Glowing lanterns set a festive mood in the courtyard. The Tiger Bar also serves drinks and Asian fare.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel at Celestial Park

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Photo: Universal Resorts

Talk about a great escape. Universal Helios Grand Hotel is that and then some. Relaxation comes naturally at this beautiful Loews Hotel. Among the enticing features are it Mediterranean-inspired feel and celestial motifs throughout that make it the perfect Accompaniment to your adventure within Epic Universe. While the park may take you to worlds beyond, you'll start and end each day among the stars.

Worth noting is that while the Helios Grand is located right within Celestial Park, nearby is the newly opened Stella Nova Resort, which also has a cosmos theme, and the upcoming Terra Luna Resort, which are meant to accommodate guests adjacent to Epic Universe as well.

Other amenities at the Helios Grand include an inviting pool, a restaurant and tavern, a rooftop with 360-degree views, and a dedicated entrance to Universal Epic Universe.

Celestial Park at Universal’s Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025.