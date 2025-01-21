Inside Universal Orlando Resort's New Stella Nova Resort – Right Next to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort is changing the theme park game with the opening of Epic Universe late this year. However, longtime fans of the parks can already experience something new thanks to the official opening of its latest hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort.

On Tuesday, the hotel opened its doors to the first guests. Stella Nova Resort is adjacent to the upcoming Epic Universe theme park and mere minutes away from Universal’s other parks, Universal Studios, Isle of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. The 750-room hotel is the first new opening in conjunction with Epic Universe, which is poised to completely reshape the resort as a week-long destination when it opens on May 22, 2025.

To help those excited to stay somewhere new when they visit the hotel, below is everything you need to know about Universal’s Stella Nova Resort.

Inside Universal Stella Nova Resort

Universal's Stella Nova Resort's Guest Room. Photo: Universal Destination & Experiences

Perfectly in line with Celestial Park, Stella Nova Resort is themed all around space and the marvelous galaxies that lie within. It's the perfect destination for those who want to feel like they’re vacationing not under the stars, but among them. Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Stella Nova Resort’s guest rooms comfortably accommodate up to four guests and feature space station-styled windows to complement its cosmic-themed common areas.

Dining Options at Stella Nova Resort

The pool at Universal's Stella Nova Resort. Photo: Universal Destination & Experiences

In keeping with its space theme, the dining options at Stella Nova offer out-of-this-world food options for its guests. The Cosmos Cafe and Market is perfect for those who want to grab a quick but delicious bite while the Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill offer up delicious options for those looking to grab something either before or after they set out for a day of adventure at one of the four parks that make up Universal Orlando Resort.

Things To Do At Stella Nova Resort

Universal's Stella Nova Resort's bar, Nova Bar. Photo: Universal Destination & Experiences

While free shuttle buses will take you to all the parks within Universal Orlando Resort, Stella Nova is a destination all its own.

Guests can enjoy a resort-style pool with a splash pad and fire pit, or they can stay indoors and enjoy the world-class game room or head over to the fitness center. Like other hotels at the resort, Stella Nova offers a Universal Studios Store complete with travel and comfort essentials as well as Universal merchandise and collectibles to help you and your family remember your stay. Who doesn't love a good shopping experience?

Those who stay at the new hotel (or any hotel in Universal Orlando Resort for that matter) will get Early Park Admission to Universal Volcano Bay and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens.

After the park opens on May 22, 2025, Stella Nova Resort offers a walking path that will take guests right into Epic Universe — no shuttle bus required!

So, if you and your loved ones are planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort this year, why not try out its latest hotel, Stella Nova Resort?