Universal Orlando Reveals Space-Themed Hotels Launching Near Epic Universe in 2025

An artist rendering of the exterior of the Universal Terra Luna Resort. Photo: Universal Parks

Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort will be over the moon with the amenities at Stella Nova and Terra Linda Resorts.

Space, as they say, is the final frontier, full of exciting possibilities and full-throttle adventures. If you’re looking for a change of scenery on your next visit to Universal Orlando Resort, the company revealed exciting details today about two new hotels that let guests channel their inner explorers in and around its upcoming Epic Universe.

Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening on January 21, 2025, and Universal Terra Linda, opening on February 25, are different from anything we’ve seen before from Universal. Located adjacent to Universal Epic Universe (which will be the largest theme park in the U.S. when it opens in 2025), the two new hotels bring otherworldly panache to the scene — along with 1,500 double-queen rooms and all the perks you can expect from a Universal hotel, including early park access.

Universal Orlando's Space-Themed Resort Hotels

An artist rendering of a guest Room at the Universal Stella Nova Resort. Photo: Universal Parks

According to Universal Orlando Resort's announcement today, the properties will place guests “in the center of marvelous galaxies and diverse planetary elements.” We love a creatively themed hotel, and these properties promise to deliver just that with “cosmic-inspired” restaurants and “surreal” design elements, including space-ship-style windows with views of the stars. No matter what your preferred activity level is, the resorts beckon with amenities galore and unique opportunities for R&R.

An artist rendering of the registration lobby at Universal Terra Luna Resort. Photo: Universal Parks

Terra Luna tantalizes guests with the opportunity to “step onto planets that have yet to be discovered,” according to the announcement, which we have to admit stokes some mystery with the mention of “an extraordinary landing zone within an awe-inspiring solar system.” Universal Stella Nova will embody the more serene aspects of the cosmos, “reflecting the infinite vastness of the universe” through a calming teal and purple color scheme.

What Amenities Do Stella Nova and Terra Linda Have?

An artist rendering of the pool at the Universal Stella Nova Resort. Photo: Universal parks

Both properties offer a variety of dining options with a side of family-friendly fun. You can grab food to go at on-site market cafes or eat poolside at grills while enjoying outdoor movies and games. Specialty cosmic-themed cocktails will be mixed and muddled at lobby bars at both hotels.

The resorts will offer easy access to Epic Universe and its 50 awe-inspiring attractions and five worlds, including a new Harry Potter-verse experience, The Ministry of Magic Portal, and the Isle of Berk, an experience that transports you into the magical realm of How to Train Your Dragon. After exploring the park, return to either hotel to relax in a hot tub or 10,000 square-foot pool, gather around firepits, or if you have any energy left, work out in a complimentary fitness center. On-site arcades and dedicated gaming rooms will likely appeal to kids of all ages. Both resorts offer sizeable recreation rooms that can be reserved by guests for entertaining.

An artist rendering of the Omega Cafe and Market at the Universal Terra Luna Resort. Photo: Universal Parks

Stella Luna and Terra Nova are operated by Loews Hotels, which offers a free shuttle to all the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk (the traditional theme parks are about 15 minutes away). Room rates will start at $147 per night and can be booked at www.UniversalOrlando.com/StellaTerraResorts.

