The Party Is Back! Universal Studios Orlando Mardi Gras Gets 2025 Dates

Set aside some space on your calendar to head to Universal Studios Orlando for Carnaval season this Mardi Gras!

Everyone needs a pick-me-up during the months of winter, so Universal Orlando Resort is making space for everyone to have a fun place to party come February 1 through March 30, 2025 with the return of their Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

Per Universal Resorts, this year's event will feature a nightly New Orleans style parade with colorful floats, hundreds of street performers and tons of beads; mouth-watering cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and international flavors; and – on select nights – live performances by some of the most popular names in music.

Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

A Universal Orlando float during the Mardi Gras parade. Photo: Universal Orlando

Returning this year is the Float Ride and Dine experience, which has expanded to more eatery choices. When you purchase this add-on ticket, you get a reserved spot aboard a Mardi Gras float to toss colorful, sparkling beads during the parade.

In addition, guests will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit that includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage. Guests can choose from one of eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and new this year, Confisco Grille (2-Park ticket required), Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food (dinner only), Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom (dinner only), or Pat O'Brien's (dinner only). The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience starts at $89.99 plus tax per person, and there's a 15% discount for current valid Annual Pass holders.

Specifics for the floats, concert acts, and bespoke food available at the celebration will be revealed here soon by Universal Studios Orlando.

All the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply). Get your tickets here!