How to Get Tickets and Visit Universal's Epic Universe Theme Park

Everything you need to know about visiting Universal's Epic Universe when it opens on May 22, 2025.

Fans of fiction and fancy are breathlessly awaiting the opening day for Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe. The latest addition to the American theme park lineup joins Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay, offering portals to 5 new and exciting worlds.

When the portals open on May 22, 2025, guests will be able to visit the Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk, Universal’s Dark Universe, and Celestial Park. With a lot of anticipation surrounding the first new theme park in the country in decades, many are clamoring to plan their visit.

It all starts with tickets, so below is everything you need to know to begin planning your trip to Universal Epic Universe.

Universal Epic Universe Tickets: Everything to Know

Epic Universe Celestial Park Chronos Tower Photo: Universal Parks

Universal’s Epic Universe theme park opens May 22, 2025, at Universal Orlando Resort. Select multi-day tickets and packages are on sale now!

Current ticket options include multiple days at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay, with one separate date at Universal’s Epic Universe. Prices vary depending on how many parks you want to visit and if you want to park hop on the same day. Note: park hopping is not currently available for Epic Universe, but you are welcome to travel freely between the other parks.

At present, bundling as part of a multi-day package is the only way to visit Epic Universe, with one notable exception. Special passholders, those people with a current and valid annual or seasonal pass can purchase 1-day Universal Epic Universe tickets as an add-on. Single-day admission is expected to become widely available at a later date. However, if you want to be among the lucky few to enter the park first, you'll also need to purchase tickets to the other parks that make up Universal Orlando Resort.

That's a good thing as the opening of Epic Universe makes Universal Orlando Resort a week-long destination for vacationing families and individuals who want to experience all the thrills, food, excitement and more that come with a visit to Universal Orlando Resort.

Get your tickets now and make Universal’s Epic Universe a part of your next epic solo trip, friend-filled adventure, or family vacation!

For those who are unfamiliar, you may be wondering what's in store for you in the park once you do get your ticket...

What to expect from Universal Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe Park Map Photo: Universal Parks

Beginning with Celestial Park, guests will be able to dine at the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant or eat in the undersea environment of The Atlantic. Designed to place guests inside a massive aquarium, you’ll eat as if you’re underwater royalty. After you’ve eaten, you can do a little shopping at the Nintendo Super Star Store and chase some adrenaline on the dual-launch roller coaster Stardust Racers. Wind down with a ride on the Constellation Carousel and then rest your weary head at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Beyond the borders of Celestial Park, guests will enter the Dark Universe, home to Universal’s classic monsters. You’ll visit the dangerous streets of Darkmoor Village, home to Frankenstein’s monster and his Bride, as well as the Invisible Man, various other monsters, and a famed monster hunter. Just next door, you’ll find the Ministry of Magic, an array of Fantastic Beasts, and everything you could possibly want to experience about 20th century magic.

RELATED: Universal Orlando Debuts Its Epic Universe Theme Park for the First Time

At How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk, guests can explore a land where Vikings and dragons coexist. Ride Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a winged flying machine which launches riders into the air. It’s the perfect way to prepare yourself for the challenges of riding an actual dragon! Next, Dragon Racer’s Rally features a dual pair of machines designed to help aspiring dragon trainers learn to handle the high-speed spins and flips of dragon riding. The Mead Hall offers a spot to fuel up for your next Epic adventure with a selection of meat, fish, sandwiches, and deserts alongside meads, ciders, and ales. Food fit for a dragon trainer.

Last but certainly not least, guests can visit Super Nintendo World, home to Mario and all the rest of your favorite video game pals. Step into a racing kart ripped straight from your gaming console in Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Combined with a pair of special goggles, you’ll zoom through iconic racetracks collecting digital coins and throwing shells to claim victory and win the Golden Cup. Yoshi’s Adventure takes guests through the Mushroom Kingdom and Mine-Cart Madness, located in Donkey Kong Country, takes you on a family roller coaster which mirrors the frantic track-jumping cart rides of the Donkey Kong games. As you navigate the park, use a Power-Up Band to complete challenges, collect keys, and unlock the Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown. Challenges include Goomba Crazy Crank, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Bob-omb Kaboom Room, and Thwomp Panel Panic.