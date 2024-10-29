Get to Know: Toya Turner as Kiana Cook | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment promises Epic Universe's "most terrifying attraction yet," with animatronic monsters like you've never experienced before.

Epic Universe Reveals the Life-Like Monsters Out To Get You You In Dark Universe

Get ready to reach a whole new level of terror when history’s scariest monsters come to life next year in a spine-chilling new ride at Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe. Fans were just given their first look at the stunning, life-like animatronics that will terrify guests year round at Universal Orlando Resort's Dark Universe starting in 2025.

The monsters are unlike anything Universal Parks fans have ever seen before and they will put fans face-to-face with Frankenstein's monster, Dracula and more as they try to escape the creature-laden catacombs of Frankenstein Manor in the upcoming attraction Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

The all-new attraction will be a ride like no other as 14 of the most life-like animated figures wreak havoc throughout the manor in what Universal Orlando Resort is promising will be the “most terrifying attraction yet.”

“These animated figures are moving faster than any figures we have built and we have so many of them,” Production Designer Frances Franceschi teased in a special sneak peek video that showed an enraged Wolf Man piercing the air with his sharp, clawed paw along with other monsters like Dracula, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. A quick glimpse at the teaser video and the first-look images make it immediately clear that these high-tech animatronics are unlike anything even die hard Halloween Horror Nights fans have seen before.

As Assistant Director of Creative Design Gregory Hall explained, the realistic monsters were designed to appeal to the “next generation of fans.”

“We want to make sure that we kept everything that was familiar, kept everything that was the essence of these monsters, but we wanted to take them to another level,” he said. “These monsters are scary.”

Epic Universe's Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment First Look of Frankenstein's Monster. Photo: Universal Parks

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will be located in Dark Universe, one of five immersive worlds that will be part of the new theme park.

Brave ride-goers will make their way deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor where they’ll meet Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein.

Much like her misguided predecessor, Victoria is still trying to push the bounds of science with twisted experiments and believes that she has uncovered the secret to controlling some of the most terrifying monsters in history.

“I am Dr. Victoria Frankenstein,” she tells those courageous enough to enter the manor’s hallowed halls. “Together, we will finish what my great grandfather started.”

But the monsters quickly get the upper hand as riders plunge into the darkness, where they’ll encounter Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's monster, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.

“They are visceral, they are powerful, they are intense and, from a technical standpoint, they exceed beyond everyone’s wildest expectations for what an animated figure can do,” Senior Creative Director Peter Carsillo explained in the first peek.

This is all in line with what the minds behind Epic Universe teased at New York Comic-Con 2024, where they called the entire park a sequel to these various monster's movies, all of which you can stream now on Peacock.

The monsters of Epic Universe's Dark Universe

As fans gear up for the terrifying ride, Universal Orlando Resort offered a first look at some of the monsters fans will find along their route.

Frankenstein

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment First Look of Frankenstein's Monster. Photo: Universal Parks

Weighing in at more than 800 pounds and towering nine feet tall, Frankenstein is the first monster guests will encounter in Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s lab during the ride’s pre-show. The manufactured monster’s white stitching is clearly visible against the backdrop of his green skin as he walks through the lab with a terrifying stare.

Frankenstein was first introduced in Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel Frankenstein and then made his way onto the silver screen in horror classics like Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein and The Son of Frankenstein.

Dracula

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment First Look of Dracula. Photo: Universal Parks

Dracula, the titular character in the 1979 film of the same name, is touted as the “most dangerous of monsters” among Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s collection. The infamous vampire likely earned the distinction because of his role orchestrating the monsters’ calculated attack and will appear throughout the ride as he flashes his long white fangs and directs the terror.

The Wolf Man

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment First Look of The Wolf Man. Photo: Universal Parks

Pushing the boundaries between human and animal, the Wolf Man — first spotted in the 1941 horror film of The Wolf Man — will be poised to attack as guests try to escape the manor. Anyone who crosses his path is likely to encounter his jagged claws and razor-sharp teeth.

The Creature From the Black Lagoon

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment First Look of The Creature From The Black Lagoon. Photo: Universal Parks

Lurking deep below the surface, is The Creature From the Black Lagoon. The large green monster, who first emerged in the 1950s movie The Creature of the Black Lagoon, will be waiting to strike when the moment’s right as guests make their way through the manor.

When Will Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment Open?

The cutting edge attraction will be part of Epic Universe, Universal’s latest theme park slated to open May 22, 2025.

Aside from the ride, park guests will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of the legendary monsters within the Dark Universe section of the theme park, including the Bride of Frankenstein, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant Ygor, The Invisible Man (somehow) and a monster hunter.

As fans eagerly await the theme park’s opening next year, they can get reacquainted with their favorite Universal monsters in the movies that made them famous, now available streaming on Peacock.