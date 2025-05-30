New on Peacock in June 2025: Jaws 50th Anniversary Binge, Love Island USA & More
Grab the sunscreen and popcorn, cause there’s tons of summer streaming fun in Peacock’s blockbuster June lineup!
Great white sharks can live for 50 years, so there’s probably a frightening fanged fish or two somewhere out there who's still caught up in the terrifying movie dragnet that Steven Spielberg unleashed with Jaws a full half-century ago.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Spielberg’s classic horror-thriller scaring us all saltwater-silly, Peacock is bringing an ocean of love for all things Jaws and Jaws-adjacent this month — alongside a terrific lineup of all-new Peacock originals, series exclusives, and ready-to-stream movies.
RELATED: 50th Anniversary Edition of Jaws Revealed - Packed With a Boat-Load of Bonus Features (DETAILS)
Love Island USA — Season 7
Before we sink our teeth into the feeding frenzy over Jaws’ anniversary milestone, you’ll want to be binge-ready for the big premiere of Love Island USA, kicking off its seventh season only on Peacock beginning June 3. It’s temptation time in Fiji as host Ariana Madix and narrator Iain Stirling set the table for a summer filled with amorous landmines and tangled romantic threads, all navigated by a new slate of sexy singles hoping to cash in for the ultimate prize.
RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast Is Here! Meet the 10 OG Islanders
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets
Arriving June 10, go behind the scenes of a case that shocked the nation when The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets makes its Peacock premiere. The gripping all-original docuseries dares to venture inside the suspect’s home for the very first time, complete with never-before seen testimony from his own family to unravel a chilling portrait of a man accused of leading a double life… and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.
Jaws — 50th anniversary binge
Is there any better way than this to celebrate one of the founding films in the summer blockbuster hall of fame? On June 15 — almost 50 years to the day from the June 20, 1975 arrival of Jaws in audience-shocked theaters — Peacock is uncaging Jaws and all of its film franchise sequels at once, serving up enough shark-toothed movie scares to ensure that you are, in fact, gonna need a bigger boat. Whether you’re making a return visit to Amity Island or testing the waters for the very first time, it’s an open invitation to dive directly into the Spielberg-created classic that started it all (and then some).
Poker Face, Law & Order, & more!
There’s tons more to love on Peacock in June, including the literal love story wrapped inside Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, an all-new, all-original docuseries landing on the bird app this month. Grab an all-access pass to the iconic hip-hop and R&B duo’s amazing and sometimes-complicated journey as they reignite their love and thread the ups and downs of newlywed life (plus all the challenges of parenthood!), all while juggling their flourishing entertainment careers.
If you’re hooked on that series feeling, Peacock’s also the place to catch Law & Order: Organized Crime and the big Season 5 finale coming on June 12. On top of that, Natasha Lyonne will continue her hilariously mind-bending journey as sensational human lie detector Charlie Cale all month long, with new Poker Face episodes debuting each week — right up until the Season 2 finale on July 10.
RELATED: Poker Face Season 2: Everything to Know About Guest Stars, Premiere Date & More
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in June 2025:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock June Highlights
June: Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
June 3: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
June 10: The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
June 12: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
June: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming June 1)
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips*
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish*
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park*
Jurassic Park III*
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom*
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are - A Chronicle of Racism in America*
The World’s End
Arriving after June 1
June 2
Bros*
June 4
The Blackening*
Rams
June 5
Night Swim*
June 9
Ticket to Paradise*
June 11
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.*
High Ground
June 12
Drive-Away Dolls*
June 15
Jaws*
Jaws 2*
Jaws III*
Jaws The Revenge*
New Episodes Weekly
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)
Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 (E!)
La Casa de los Famosos: All-All Stars, Season 1
La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party Episodes, Season 1 (Bravo)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)
Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)
Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)
The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)
New June Additions
June 1
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
June 2
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 - Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek*
June 4
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
June 5
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
June 7
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 8
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 9
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
June 10
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
June 11
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
June 12
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 - Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Resident Alien, Season 4 - Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 14
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 15
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 16
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 17
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 19
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Revival, Season 1 - Premiere (SYFY)
June 20
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 21
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 22
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 23
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 24
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
New York Homicide, Season 3 - All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 26
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 27
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 28
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 29
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 30
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
Live Events
June 1: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia
June 1: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Road America
June 1: 2025 U.S. Women's Open
June 3: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Jamaica (Spanish)
June 3-7: U.S. Swimming National Championships
June 5-7: The Arnold Palmer Cup
June 7: SuperMotocross World Championships – Thunder Valley
June 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Turkey (Spanish)
June 7: WWE Money in the Bank
June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 1
June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 2
June 7-8: IMSA – Mid Ohio
June 8-15: Criterium du Dauphine Stage 1
June 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Switzerland (Spanish)
June 12-15: 2025 US Open
June 13-15: World Aquatics Artistic Swimming
June 14: SuperMotocross World Championships – High Point
June 14: USL Super League - Championship Match
June 14-15: IMSA – Montreal
June 17-21: Royal Ascot
June 20-21: IMSA – Watkins Glen
June 21: USATF NY Grand Prix
June 21-22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship
June 26: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)
June 26-29: 2025 U.S. Senior Open
June 27-29: Grand Slam Track - Los Angeles
June 28: SuperMotocross World Championships – Southwick
June 28: WWE Night of Champions
June 28-29: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Ridge Motorsports Park
June 29: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)
News Programming & Talk Shows
Same-Day
Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Monday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)