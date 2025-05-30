Tom Cruise Shows Insane Upside Down Plane Stunt, Talks The Weeknd Lip Sync & Plays What's Behind Me?

Sarah Hyland Can't Stop Staring at the Love Island USA Contestants

Grab the sunscreen and popcorn, cause there’s tons of summer streaming fun in Peacock’s blockbuster June lineup!

New on Peacock in June 2025: Jaws 50th Anniversary Binge, Love Island USA & More

Great white sharks can live for 50 years, so there’s probably a frightening fanged fish or two somewhere out there who's still caught up in the terrifying movie dragnet that Steven Spielberg unleashed with Jaws a full half-century ago.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Spielberg’s classic horror-thriller scaring us all saltwater-silly, Peacock is bringing an ocean of love for all things Jaws and Jaws-adjacent this month — alongside a terrific lineup of all-new Peacock originals, series exclusives, and ready-to-stream movies.

Love Island USA — Season 7

Before we sink our teeth into the feeding frenzy over Jaws’ anniversary milestone, you’ll want to be binge-ready for the big premiere of Love Island USA, kicking off its seventh season only on Peacock beginning June 3. It’s temptation time in Fiji as host Ariana Madix and narrator Iain Stirling set the table for a summer filled with amorous landmines and tangled romantic threads, all navigated by a new slate of sexy singles hoping to cash in for the ultimate prize.

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Arriving June 10, go behind the scenes of a case that shocked the nation when The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets makes its Peacock premiere. The gripping all-original docuseries dares to venture inside the suspect’s home for the very first time, complete with never-before seen testimony from his own family to unravel a chilling portrait of a man accused of leading a double life… and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Jaws — 50th anniversary binge

Is there any better way than this to celebrate one of the founding films in the summer blockbuster hall of fame? On June 15 — almost 50 years to the day from the June 20, 1975 arrival of Jaws in audience-shocked theaters — Peacock is uncaging Jaws and all of its film franchise sequels at once, serving up enough shark-toothed movie scares to ensure that you are, in fact, gonna need a bigger boat. Whether you’re making a return visit to Amity Island or testing the waters for the very first time, it’s an open invitation to dive directly into the Spielberg-created classic that started it all (and then some).

Poker Face, Law & Order, & more!

There’s tons more to love on Peacock in June, including the literal love story wrapped inside Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, an all-new, all-original docuseries landing on the bird app this month. Grab an all-access pass to the iconic hip-hop and R&B duo’s amazing and sometimes-complicated journey as they reignite their love and thread the ups and downs of newlywed life (plus all the challenges of parenthood!), all while juggling their flourishing entertainment careers.

If you’re hooked on that series feeling, Peacock’s also the place to catch Law & Order: Organized Crime and the big Season 5 finale coming on June 12. On top of that, Natasha Lyonne will continue her hilariously mind-bending journey as sensational human lie detector Charlie Cale all month long, with new Poker Face episodes debuting each week — right up until the Season 2 finale on July 10.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in June 2025:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock June Highlights

June: Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

June 3: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

June 10: The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

June 12: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

June: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming June 1)

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips*

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish*

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom*

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park*

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are - A Chronicle of Racism in America*

The World’s End

Arriving after June 1

June 2

Bros*

June 4

The Blackening*

Rams

June 5

Night Swim*

June 9

Ticket to Paradise*

June 11

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.*

High Ground

June 12

Drive-Away Dolls*

June 15

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws III*

Jaws The Revenge*

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 (E!)

La Casa de los Famosos: All-All Stars, Season 1

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party Episodes, Season 1 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)

Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)

New June Additions

June 1

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

June 2

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 - Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek*

June 4

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

June 5

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

June 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 9

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

June 10

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

June 11

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

June 12

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 - Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Resident Alien, Season 4 - Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 14

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 15

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 16

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 17

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 19

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 - Premiere (SYFY)

June 20

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 21

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 22

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 23

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 24

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

New York Homicide, Season 3 - All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 26

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 27

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 28

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 29

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 30

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

June 1: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia

June 1: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Road America

June 1: 2025 U.S. Women's Open

June 3: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Jamaica (Spanish)

June 3-7: U.S. Swimming National Championships

June 5-7: The Arnold Palmer Cup

June 7: SuperMotocross World Championships – Thunder Valley

June 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Turkey (Spanish)

June 7: WWE Money in the Bank

June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 1

June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 2

June 7-8: IMSA – Mid Ohio

June 8-15: Criterium du Dauphine Stage 1

June 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Switzerland (Spanish)

June 12-15: 2025 US Open

June 13-15: World Aquatics Artistic Swimming

June 14: SuperMotocross World Championships – High Point

June 14: USL Super League - Championship Match

June 14-15: IMSA – Montreal

June 17-21: Royal Ascot

June 20-21: IMSA – Watkins Glen

June 21: USATF NY Grand Prix

June 21-22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship

June 26: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)

June 26-29: 2025 U.S. Senior Open

June 27-29: Grand Slam Track - Los Angeles

June 28: SuperMotocross World Championships – Southwick

June 28: WWE Night of Champions

June 28-29: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Ridge Motorsports Park

June 29: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)

News Programming & Talk Shows

Same-Day

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)



Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)