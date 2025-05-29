Why You Recognize Love Island Season 7's Ace Greene

The influencer and content creator is a familiar face amongst the 10 singles looking for love in Fiji this summer.

The OG Love Island USA Season 7 cast has finally been revealed, and with just days to go until the Tuesday, June 3 premiere on Peacock.

While we may still have a few days until 10 singles kick off the summer and officially christen Soul Ties, we have some time to get to know the Islanders. And right now we're looking at self-professed "short king" and Los Angeles native, Ace Greene.

"I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies," he confessed. "But I'm not being no damn little spoon. Dancing brings me joy. I got my rhythm from my mom, and my pops, he got two left feet."

If you recognize Ace, there's definitely a reason for it. He's a popular content creator and influencer who's racked up millions of views on TikTok. Once his Love Island casting news was revealed, a message was posted from Ace to his followers via his Instagram stories.

"For the past couple of weeks I have been gearing up for [Love Island 7's] and have been taking some time away from social media for a little bit due to the rules of the show," he wrote in a statement, "but my family will still be posting on my behalf until I return home from Fiji. This is definitely something new for me especially for those who know me so tune into @peacock and watch ya boy look for love."

Ace Greene on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Peacock

While we'll miss Ace on our social feeds, watching him every night on Love Island will definitely be a welcome treat. Get to know more about Ace, below.

Ace Greene teaches dance classes on TikTok

Ace has nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. He's perhaps most well-known for his virtual live dance classes, which first went viral with students in Pakistan. He's appeared on both The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America to open up about spreading joy and building community through dance.

"I've always done talent shows, you know, school plays things, of that nature and you know I've always loved to dance," he told Hudson. "I've had the dancing gene. One day I decided to go live and run a dance class, and I posted a clip from the dance classes. It's been crazy ever since."

"It's important to me because inclusion is important. Everybody deserves a sense of happiness, a sense of joy. I've always been a chameleon kid. I call myself a chameleon kid because I've always been able to blend in with any group of people, and get to know different types of people."

Something tells us we'll see plenty of that charisma as he's looking for love this summer.

Ace Greene's viral tattoos

Ace's most popular TikTok to date, with currently more than 9.7 million views, is the reveal to his family of his shocking and sentimental leg sleeve tattoo. The influencer received expertly detailed baby portraits of his six siblings, in addition to his late grandparents, all tattooed on his left leg. Ace told People magazine that he'd had the idea since freshman year of high school. The art work took a week to complete.

“Honestly, I love my siblings to death,” he said. “My family is the closest thing I have around me, and I always want to keep them around me. I feel like getting their portraits on me would be the perfect thing.”

He continued, “I used baby pictures because these are the pictures from when I first met them. My youngest sibling has a goofy personality, so I picked his most goofy-looking picture. Another sibling was obsessed with pacifiers, so I included a photo with him holding one.”

The cast of Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

The seventh season of Love Island USA will stream every day (except for Wednesdays) on Peacock at at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Love Island Aftersun will also make a return every Saturday beginning June 7.