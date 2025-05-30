How to Stream DreamWorks' Dog Man Starring Pete Davidson on Peacock Right Now

Pete Davidson Returned from Rehab to an Aquarium in His Home, Talks SNL Audition and Dog Man

Pete Davidson Returned from Rehab to an Aquarium in His Home, Talks SNL Audition and Dog Man

What do you get when you cross man with man's best friend? One of the best darn heroes pop culture has ever seen!

The film — which features the voice talents of Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Stephen Root (Resident Alien), and Lunell (Block Party) — is an adaptation of the bestselling book series by Captain Underpants author, Dav Pilkey.

DreamWorks Animation veteran Pete Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) wrote and directed the feature, while also lending his pipes to the titular hybrid hero. Karen Foster (How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit Untamed) produced the movie.

"Dav’s books have this incredible ability to make kids laugh out loud while also teaching them lessons about friendship and doing the right thing," Hastings says in the official production notes. "Our goal with this film was to amplify those elements and create a movie that’s not just entertaining, but also meaningful and memorable."

What is Dog Man about?

After a terrible accident, a police officer and his K-9 partner are fused together in an experimental operation.

Showing all the best — and worst — qualities of man and man's best friend, Dog Man dutifully follows the orders of his police Chief (Howery) and protects his beloved city against wrongdoers like evil mastermind Petey the Cat (Davidson). But when the villain's young clone, Li’l Petey (Lucas Hopkins Calderon) is kidnapped by an even greater threat, sworn enemies must come together to battle a common foe. The journalist on the ground covering all the action is none other than Sarah Hatoff (Fisher).

