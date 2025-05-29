Why Weren't Det. Reyes and Sgt. Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime? (May 29, 2025)

Two main characters were missing from the two most recent episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime: Sgt. Ayanna Bell and Det. Bobby Reyes.

The latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime was explosive — packed with both bombs and bombshell health problems for beloved cast members.

An explosion rocked a New York City hospital, a detective from the NYPD's counterterrorism bureau was strapped to a seat with a bomb under it, and Det. Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) mom ended up in the hospital with heart issues.

Thankfully, Stabler and company were able to defuse the bomb under Det. Frances Tanner's (Olivia Thirlby) chair and free her in Season 5, Episode 8, titled "Fail Safe." And Bernie Stabler (Ellen Burstyn) recovered after a procedure. But amid it all, two important members of the Organized Crime Control Bureau were missing from the action.

Stabler's colleagues, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), were absent from the episode, just as they were from the prior episode.

Read on to find out where they may have been.

Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) appears on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 6 "Red, White, Black, & Blue"; Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) appears on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 2 "Dante's Inferno". Photo: Scott Gries/PEACOCK; Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

Where were Sgt. Bell and Det. Reyes on Law & Order: Organized Crime? Reyes and Bell weren't only missing from the "Fail Safe" episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, but from the previous episode, "Beautiful Disaster." However, Bell's voice was heard in that prior episode, giving a clue to where the NYPD investigators may be. In "Beautiful Disaster," Season 5, Episode 7, Stabler listened to a message on his home answering machine that was left by his boss, Bell, who said: "Just landed a few hours ago. Thanks for the restaurant recs. But you shoulda told me that these Italians drink at every meal. Anyway, the Cammora case should be wrapped up in a few days. With Reyes and I both out, please, for God’s sake, take some time, and kiss that grandbaby for me.” While it wasn't officially spelled out, it was implied that Bell, and possibly Reyes, are in Italy to tie up loose ends in the case involving the Cammora. The Italian criminal organization, which Stabler had a history with helping to take down during his time in Italy, took hold in New York City in Season 5. Several members of that organization were killed earlier in the season, either at the hands of the NYPD, or by others in the criminal group. Sgt. Bell was also referenced later in "Beautiful Disaster," when Det. Tanner from counterterrorism ​​​​showed up at Stabler’s office and declared, “We tried contacting a Sgt. Bell but she’s in a different time zone."

Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

Will Ayanna Bell and Bobby Reyes be back on Organized Crime? While Bell and Reyes have so far missed two Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 episodes, there's no reason to believe the characters won't be back for more crime-fighting in due time.

