The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast Is Here! Meet the 10 OG Islanders

It's time to meet the first group of singles looking to find love in Fiji this summer.

A whole new batch of bombshells has entered the villa. The Love Island USA Season 7 cast has officially been revealed ahead of the June 3 premiere and we can’t wait to meet the new Islanders looking for love.

Who will cuddle up in Soul Ties in the iconic villa? Who’s going to have the best avocado toast game? And who will be the first sexy single to scream “I got a text!” this season? Needless to say, the Peacock original continues to be a cultural phenomenon that has fans obsessing over everything from a certain pair of blue overalls to what went down at Casa Amor.

Hosted once again by Ariana Madix, the former Vanderpump Rules star has shared some sage advice for Fiji’s newest arrivals. “My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following,” she said in a video shared on Peacock’s TikTok page. “Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve.”

RELATED: Love Island USA Season 5 Winners Marco & Hannah Are Engaged! See the Tearful Proposal

When the newest season kicks off, Madix revealed what she’s looking forward to most. “What I want to see on Season 7 is girl power,” she said. “I want to see true love, I want to see crazy challenges, and, as much as I love the drama, I really just want to see people having fun.”

So who will deliver all of that and more? Read on to meet the cast of Love Island USA Season 7.

The Love Island USA Season 7 cast

Ace Greene

Ace appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Austin Shepard

Austin appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Northville, Michigan

Belle-A Walker

Belle-a appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Chelley Bissainthe

Chelley appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa

Huda appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Nicolas appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Olandria Carthen

Olandria appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Decatur, Alabama

Taylor Williams

Taylor appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Yulissa Escobar

Yulissa appears in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

Hometown: Miami, Florida

RELATED: Why You Recognize Love Island Season 7's Ace Greene

How can you watch Love Island USA Season 7? Love Island USA Season 7 premieres on June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop daily on Peacock, except on Wednesdays. Love Island Aftersun will also return every Saturday, beginning June 7.

RELATED: Reality Fans Rejoice! Peacock Announces All-New & Returning Unscripted Series: Traitors, House of Villains & More

Ariana Madix on the “trifecta” of what makes Love Island so watchable

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

As a Love Island superfan, Madix knows every cast is unique and each season captivates viewers in its own way. Last summer, Love Island USA Season 6 became the most-watched reality series, with an iconic cast including JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page who became known as “PPG.”

As this new group of Islanders moves into the villa, Madix is hopeful there will be more “chaos” and “friendships” in Season 7. “You never know,” Madix told Decider in May 2025. “Maybe we have some chaos, maybe we have beautiful friendships as well as we had last season, and hopefully some beautiful, successful love stories. I feel like that’s the trifecta of things that makes me love Love Island.”