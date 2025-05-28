Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced Talk The Last of Us Season 2 Ending

Tom Cruise Shows Insane Upside Down Plane Stunt, Talks The Weeknd Lip Sync & Plays What's Behind Me?

House of Villains Adds The Traitors, Big Brother, and Survivor Vets to Season 3 Cast (DETAILS)

The hit series House of Villains has assembled its roster of reality stars for Season 3, which is now in production, Peacock confirmed today.

When the series returns early next year, it will do so with the participation of HoV alumnus Tiffany "New York" and a fresh batch of faces previously seen in such shows as Big Brother, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, Survivor, Basketball Wives, The Traitors, Mob Wives, Love Island, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and more.

RELATED: Reality Fans Rejoice! Peacock Announces All-New & Returning Unscripted Series: Traitors, House of Villains & More

Community's Joel McHale returns as host, overseeing the cutthroat competition in which 11 reality stars must scheme, strategize, and win various challenges to score $200,000 and the infamous title of "America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Who is starring in House of Villains Season 3? The Season 3 villains include Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother), Tyson Apostol (The Challenge, Survivor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors), Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives), Drita D’Avanzo (Mob Wives), Plane Jane (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island, The Challenge), Ashley Mitchell (The Challenge), Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York), Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset), and Tom Sandoval (The Traitors, Vanderpump Rules).

Host Joel McHale appears in Season 1 of House of Villains. Photo: Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Peacock's House of Villains is executive produced by McHale, John Irwin (via his Irwin Entertainment banner), Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, David Mills, and Jessica O'Byrne.

RELATED: Scheming, Backstabbing & More: Where to Watch, What to Know About Competition Series House of Villains

"The wheels are falling off all the time. We’re not playing by the rules as a show — Survivor can’t do that same thing and get away with it," Irwin said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year. "The purists would be like, 'You can’t do that!' But it’s all about keeping things fresh and leaning into the comedy and being as self-deprecating and making fun of the genre as possible."

When will House of Villains Season 3 premiere? Season 3 of House of Villains, which will feature 10 new episodes, is slated to debut on Peacock in early 2026.

How to watch House of Villains

The first two seasons of House of Villains, which originally aired on E!, are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The service offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!