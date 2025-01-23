Universal Orlando Resort Announces Halloween Horror Nights 2025 and More

Plan your seasonal trip to Universal Orlando Resort and check out the new Epic Universe park.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced its lineup of 2025 seasonal events including the highly anticipated and immensely popular Halloween Horror Nights.

Every year, Universal Orlando Resort has a slew of seasonal events such as Holidays at Universal where the Grinch runs rampant and a massive Mardi Gras celebration. However, the big one on everyone’s mind is of course the spooky, horror-filled, movie-quality nightmare fuel that is Halloween Horror Nights.

For those who want to plan their trip to Universal Orlando Resort this year — and why wouldn’t you given that the all-new Epic Universe park opens on May 22, 2025 — below is all you need to know to ensure you’re planning your trip during one of their seasonal events.

When is Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Orlando Resort? Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando kicks off earlier than ever before with the frights taking over the park after sunset on August 29 and running all the way through November 2. While no haunted houses have yet been announced at the time of this writing, once again the park promises several inspired by “cinematic greats and eerie original stories” as well as sinister Scare Zones peppered throughout the park that are sure to delight and frighten even the bravest one among your group.

In addition, the usual slew of new merchandise, themed food and more will be available this year at the world’s premiere Halloween event.

When is Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort? Before the madness kicks off with Halloween Horror Nights, guests can celebrate 30 years of letting the good times roll with the park’s Mardi Gras celebration, running February 1 through March 30. Parkgoers can dine out on international cuisine from across the globe and enjoy the park’s spectacular parade with many floats and live concerts from the likes of T-Pain, Joe Jonas and many more.

When is Holidays at Universal 2025 Celebration at Universal Orlando Resort? The-the-the The Grinch will be back in action along with several other holiday-themed events on November 21 running through December 31 at Universal Orlando.

In addition to the green man himself, the awe-inspiring Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter event promises an experience like no other that’s sure to get people out of the Florida sun and into the holiday spirit.

Universal Orlando Resort 2025 Calendar of Events

Universal Mardi Gras — February 1 - March 30

Universal Volcano Bay Nights — April 19, 26 and May 3, 10, 17

Halloween Horror Nights — August 29 - November 2

Holidays at Universal — November 21 - December 31

Other events at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025

Guests can look forward to the exciting addition of an all-new nighttime experience at the water park, Universal Volcano Bay. The park promises that guests will be able to immerse themselves in the Waturi culture during the all-new event. More details to come later.

As always, sweet-toothed guests can look forward to the return of Butterbeer Season starting March 1 and running through May 31. Enjoy the magic that is Butterbeer in all-new exciting ways at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter along with other sweet treats and collectible merchandise. If you miss out on Butterbeer season, you can also look forward to the Back to Hogwarts event coming to the Wizarding World this fall.

You can get your tickets to all these events and more, as well as the upcoming Epic Universe, at the Universal Orlando Resort website. So what are you waiting for? Plan your trip now!