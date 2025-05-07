Universal Epic Universe Opens May 22 - Tickets and Packages Now on Sale | NBC

You don't have to take a flight to Orlando to get your first taste of Universal's newest theme park.

A Piece of Epic Universe Might Be in a City Near You Soon (DETAILS)

You can get a glimpse into the incredible worlds about to debut in Epic Universe before ever setting foot in the new theme park.

An immersive 30-foot-tall Chronos similar to the portals connecting to the real park-is dropping by major U.S. cities. The portal tour made stops is Atlanta, Georgia and Rockefeller Center in New York in April.

Portal tour previews the five worlds brought to life in Epic Universe

The Epic Universe activation at Rockefeller Center, New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The larger than life replica of the gateway visually transports viewers with vibrant videos exploring the park's layout and features. The portal is adorned with intricate logos signifying the five worlds of the park. They include a wand outstretched for the Wizarding World and Toad from the Nintendo Mario franchise.

As fans line up for pictures in Rockefeller Plaza, one side of the Chronos read, "Beyond this gate find gardens green and epic worlds to fill your dreams."

Lucky fans can snap pictures and fun videos of the experience. A grand, booming voice-over teases the "adventures that await" you in the theme park, including a look at the terrifying monsters in Dark Universe or the streets of Paris in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic. Other worlds include SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Celestial Park, and How to Train Your Dragon-Isle of Berk.

Where will the Epic Universe Portal Tour Stop at Next?

The Chronos is visiting the city of brotherly love next by gracing the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia on May 16-18. Then the portal will make its way to Pioneer Court in Chicago from June 13-18.

Barring any changes, the activation will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. local time.

Photo-opps aren't the only perk fans could walk away with. Anyone visiting the portal will be able to scan a QR code and enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a vacation to Universal Orlando Resort and experience the park portals first hand.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025 in Orlando.