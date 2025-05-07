How to Navigate the Yoshi Egg Hunt at Universal Fan Fest Nights

If Yoshi is your dragon of choice, you can meet several of them at Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The inaugural Universal Fan Fest Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood is down to the last two weeks of fun, running the nights May 9 - 11 and May 16 - 18, 2025 with various ticket options to choose from.

The event celebrates fandoms of fantasy, science fiction, anime, and gaming, specifically Nintendo characters with a unique Yoshi celebration inside Super Nintendo World. All of the land is open to guests during Fan Fest Nights, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, with the added perk of a Yoshi egg scavenger hunt.

If you want more of a laid back evening inside the area, be aware that for the very first time in the land you can get in line for a photo meet and greet with Green Yoshi who appears throughout the evening. But if you really love all things Yoshi, then participating in the scavenger hunt will reward you with a special photo meet and greet with an alternate colored Yoshi only available at Fan Fest Nights.

NBC Insider is here to help you complete your scavenger hunt quest. However, if you’d like to be surprised by the Yoshi egg scavenger hunt, you might want to stop reading now!

SPOILER ALERT: This article will have details about the full Yoshi Egg Hunt.

Grab your Yoshi paper crown and get searching!

Find Yoshi's hidden eggs during Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

As soon as you pass through the Super Nintendo World tunnel into Princess Peach’s castle, you’ll see a few Universal Studios Nintendo World helpers passing out Yoshi paper crowns. They are free, there is no purchase necessary to play, and you can have one paper crown for each member of your party.

On the crown, there are five egg shaped slots with clues for the whereabouts of the Yoshi eggs hidden within the land, and a gold medallion sticker space for when you collect all five egg stickers. (Clues are underneath the stickers.)

A paper crown with Blue Yoshi and his eggs from Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The way you play is to use each clue to look for a colored Yoshi egg. You’re looking for a red egg, a blue egg, a pink egg, a yellow egg and a green egg.

The clues on the crown read:

Placed high & dry

Upstairs in the cold air

High above Peach’s reach

Hidden from light’s sight

Where two bros pose

Your job is to figure out the clue and look there for an egg which can be somewhere near your feet, inside a block punch room or high on a ledge. Keep your eyes open and when you spot one, take a quick picture. Then head to the closest Nintendo World employee in the clue area for your matching color egg sticker. You won’t be able to miss them as they always have a line near them.

A hidden Yoshi Egg at Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

When you have spotted and collected all five egg stickers, look for another Nintendo World employee nearby handing out gold stickers. Once you get a gold medallion sticker on your paper crown, you are done!

How do you get your special Yoshi reward?

Blue Yoshi at Fan Fest Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A good rule of thumb is to save the egg clue — Upstairs in the cold air — as your last sticker to collect. You’ll find it upstairs in the Frosted Glacier zone near the overlook binoculars. We suggest ending your search here because the line to meet your special colored Yoshi is also on the same level near the stairs you have to take to get to the overlook. Show the Nintendo World employee your completed crown and they’ll let you into the queue to have your Yoshi hello! Plan for about 30 minutes in line if the area is busy. And you never know which special Yoshi you’ll meet because they change throughout the evening.

You can finish up your Yoshi night with a Fan Fest Night’s Yoshi themed snack at the Toadstool Cafe which is offering for purchase Yoshi’s Fettuccine Alfredo or a Yoshi’s Apple Melon Smoothie.

