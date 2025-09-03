Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Are Truly Her Mini-Me's on Their Rome Vacation

Just as summer comes to an end, Jenna Bush Hager has been soaking up la dolce vita.

Hager just wrapped up a picture-perfect getaway to Italy with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children, daughters Mila and Poppy, and son Hal. To mark a wonderful trip, the TODAY anchor treated fans to a glimpse of her family's summer getaway in Rome with a slideshow video on Instagram filled with snapshots from their adventures, giving fans a look at the beauty of the Eternal City and how the family enjoyed their time abroad.

The slideshow featured a variety of highlights, from visits to historic churches and tossing coins in fountains to casual strolls through cobblestone streets and breathtaking views. There were plenty of sweet family moments as well, including much-needed gelato breaks with the kids, sampling local treats, and plenty of family photos in front of iconic landmarks. Each image reflected the charm of Rome and just how much Mila, Poppy, and Hal all look like their mom.

"We ❤️ Roma!" she wrote on Instagram. "We will miss our home outside of Rome!"

Check out the heartwarming vacation slideshow on Instagram, here.

Jenna Bush Hager loves "being together" with family in the summer

Hager's Roman getaway is just the latest example of how she treasures summers with her family. The TODAY anchor frequently emphasizes the importance of slowing down during the season, carving out space for vacations, relaxation, and plenty of time outside, making new memories with her children.

“As busy as we are, life slows down a little in the summer,” Hager told First For Women in a May 2025 interview. “And it’s so nice to spend this calmer, quality time with family — the season is all about being together. We love the little joy of being outside more in the summer."

"I remember on Sundays before I had to go back to work, I would take the kids to the park or we would stay outside and I would paint with them," the TODAY anchor added. "Because it’s just about being together outside and enjoying nature."

While embracing summers outdoors, Hager has often turned family vacations into opportunities for fresh air adventures. The Bush family's Maine compound serves as the perfect home oasis where the kids can explore nature, play on the water, and enjoy time with their grandparents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush. "We try to get up there as often as we can to hang with them, too," Hager told First For Women.

Hager has made a habit of ending each summer with a reel of season highlights. In 2024, she shared an Instagram montage of hallmark Hager summer vacation memories, including but not limited to baseball games, beach vacations, fishing trips, kite flying, plus a European vacation. Needless to say, the Hager household has mastered the art of soaking up the sun, and their recent Roman getaway will surely enter a treasure trove of cherished Hager family memories.

