Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Grab a funnel cake and sit in The Voice's iconic red chair at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair.

The Voice Chair Is Spinning Into the 2025 Minnesota State Fair (DETAILS)

Minnesotans, if you've ever wondered how it feels to be a Coach on The Voice, now's your chance. The Voice chair is officially back at the Minnesota State Fair for its second year in a row to celebrate the premiere of Season 28 this fall on NBC.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

The iconic red chair made its debut at the Minnesota State Fair back in 2024, and the interactive pop-up is back once again. Read on for all the details you need to see and sit in The Voice chair.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Belting Nat King Cole A Cappella from His Voice Chair Is Sublime

When will The Voice chair be at the Minnesota State Fair in 2025? Located in the KARE11 Barn, The Voice chair will be at the fair from Thursday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. Also known as "The Great Minnesota Get-Together," the Minnesota State Fair takes place in St. Paul. Beyond getting a chance to see The Voice chair, visitors can also check out a variety of performances from chart-topping artists like Nelly and former Voice mentor Meghan Trainor.

You can spin around in The Voice chair, just like the Coaches

Remember when all four Coaches instantly spun their chairs around for a 16-year-old yodeling Artist? Or when Chrissy Teigen hilariously scored a 4-Chair turn? You'll get to do just that at the Minnesota State Fair while siting in the massive Voice chair.

Weighing in at a mighty 755 pounds, The Voice chair stands 7’4” high, 4’ wide, and 4’ deep. The custom-designed chair is also fully operating with its famous spinning function, so you'll get to experience that thrill just like the Coaches.

What's more, the first 200 people to spin in the chair each day will get to take home a free Voice tote bag.

RELATED: Adam Levine Has Graphic Words to Describe Sitting in Blake Shelton’s Voice Chair

The Voice chairs are such a key element to NBC's singing competition that OG Coach Blake Shelton wanted to take one home as a souvenir when he retired after 23 seasons. Season 27 Coach Kelsea Ballerini even added a special button to her chair to really take things up a notch.