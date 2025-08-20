Here's Why Al Roker Hasn't Been on the TODAY Show (August 2025)

The beloved TODAY weatherman is out of office in a gorgeous location.

Where in the world is Al Roker?

America's weatherman hasn't been on TODAY at all during the week of August 18, leaving fans wondering what he's up to. Turns out, the long-running morning show star is on vacation in Italy, as his wife, Deborah Roberts, shared on Instagram.

And it looks like the couple is having a fabulous time. In an August 16 Instagram post, Roberts shared a collection of photos of her and Roker that will certainly give you wanderlust. See them here. (The duo's hats in the third photo are so cute!)

"The beauty of Italy in August. Sunny. Quiet. Lovely. #grateful #heart," Roberts captioned her carousel.

The European trip doubles as a birthday adventure for Roker, who turned 71 on August 20. Roberts penned a sweet Instagram message to Roker for the occasion, writing, "To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday. Your kindness, joy and generosity are boundless blessings. Love you so much! Please join me in showering @alroker with the biggest birthday wishes his heart can hold! #happybirthdaytoyou #happybday #joy.”

One question remains, though: How many Aperol Spritzes will Roker enjoy while in Italy? Cheers to some well-deserved time off.

Al Roker has his own Aperol Spritz recipe!

Roker loves Aperol Spritzes so much, he came up with his own recipe for the drink. The star shares in his cookbook that he first tried an Aperol Spritz while he was in France with his wife, daughter Leila, and son Nick.

This excerpt from his cookbook, published by TODAY, gives more details:

"I was sitting in a French bistro with Deborah, Nick, and Leila when a waiter passed our table carrying a tray full of intriguing orange-hued drinks. I looked around. Many of the patrons were enjoying this mysterious beverage, even though it was barely noon," he wrote. "I immediately asked the waiter to bring me what everyone else was having. Where had this tasty cocktail been all my life? My family was ready to do some sightseeing, but I couldn't imagine anything better than indulging in a bit of café life while sipping the nectar of the gods."