All the Clues & Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in This Week's Destination X (June 10, 2025)

This week's Destination X whisked the intrepid travelers taking on this once-in-a-lifetime challenge away to a city synonymous with romance. And introduced viewers to two new players, both of whom are known for their romantic entanglements on screen.

Destination X Episode 3 dropped a bombshell on players by bringing JaNa Craig (Love Island) and Peter Weber (The Bachelor, The Traitors), aka "Pilot Pete," into the fold. First, as clues for the players to decode, and then as new contestants for the existing players to try and outwit.

How were JaNa and Peter involved in the clues this week, and what wisdom did our host, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, impart to the players and the audience alike? Read on to learn more about all the clues and Easter eggs that were hidden in this week's Destination X.

Player Clues

Tai Lowry on Destination X Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

The first challenge this week saw the players weave their way through an intricate hedge maze filled with both "good" and "bad" clues. Did you catch all of the correct nods to this week's Destination X?

Maze Challenge Clues

The Maze Challenge's "correct" clues were as follows:

Painting of red windmill & statue doing “movie” motion: A hint to the movie Moulin Rouge, which takes place in Paris. The French "Moulin Rouge" translates to "Red Windmill" in English.

A hint to the movie Moulin Rouge, which takes place in Paris. The French "Moulin Rouge" translates to "Red Windmill" in English. French Can-Can Music: The can-can dance originated in Paris in the 1830s, but it became famous in the Moulin Rouge and other Montmartre cabarets during the Belle Époque (late 1800s - early 1900s).

The can-can dance originated in Paris in the 1830s, but it became famous in the Moulin Rouge and other Montmartre cabarets during the Belle Époque (late 1800s - early 1900s). Red, White & Blue Roses: Hint to the French flag colors.

Hint to the French flag colors. Rose / Peter: A nod to The Bachelor, which was Pilot Pete’s first time on TV and a “love” themed show. Both the rose and Peter are a hint to Paris, which is known as “The City of Love.”

A nod to The Bachelor, which was Pilot Pete’s first time on TV and a “love” themed show. Both the rose and Peter are a hint to Paris, which is known as “The City of Love.” Cell Phone / JaNa: The phone is a nod to Love Island, the show JaNa came from. JaNa's presence is yet another hint to Paris, the “City of Love."

Chateau Challenge Clues

Rick Szabo and Shayne Cureton on Destination X Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

Next up, the players boarded the Destination X bus and were taken to a beautiful chaeau, where they played a nail-biting game of croquet as Jeffrey looked on. The hints hidden at the Chateau Challenge were:

Croquet: Though the game as we know it originated in England, it has a French name and may have roots in an old French game called paille-maille. It was also an Olympic sport only once, at the Paris Olympics in 1900.

Though the game as we know it originated in England, it has a French name and may have roots in an old French game called paille-maille. It was also an Olympic sport only once, at the Paris Olympics in 1900. "Careful, That’s Hot" Placard: A nod to the famous saying — "That's hot" — from Paris Hilton.

A nod to the famous saying — "That's hot" — from Paris Hilton. Macarons, Madeleines, Tarts: All French pastries and desserts.

All French pastries and desserts. Louboutins: Jeffrey was wearing shoes from the famous Parisian designer, sporting their signature red soles.

Visual Clues & Easter Eggs

Between locales, viewers were treated to the usual roundup of iconic imagery, all pointing to this week's Destination X.

Vineyards & Red Wine: The bus passed through the Burgundy region of France, famous for its namesake wine.

The bus passed through the Burgundy region of France, famous for its namesake wine. Sparkling Wine: A hint to Champagne, the famous French sparkling wine.

A hint to Champagne, the famous French sparkling wine. Croissant: A famous French pastry.

A famous French pastry. Gargoyle: A hint to the famous statues at Notre Dame.

A hint to the famous statues at Notre Dame. Baguette: A famous French bread.

A famous French bread. Coffee & Orange Juice at Outdoor Cafe: A nod to Parisian cafe culture.

Hints from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

Outside of his incredibly suave suits and iconic Louboutins this week, Jeffrey regaled viewers with his usual fun facts and snippets about our locales and ultimate destination.

“They’re now headed toward a new Destination X, a place steeped in passion and known for affairs of the heart," he mused, a nod once again to Paris being known as the "City of Love."

During the first challenge, he uttered these words to the players: “Now I’ve put you into mixed-up pairs.” And if you take the letters of “Paris” and mix them up, you get “pairs." Once again, Jeffrey's word play proves that players have to not just be observing their surroundings at all times, but also listening intently.

And finally, near the end of the episode, Jeffrey had these words for the audience: “Time is running out as my Tour de Jeffrey has nearly reached Destination X.” He was, of course, hinting at the world-famous Tour de France, the French cycling race.

Destination X: Paris, France

If you were shouting "Paris" at your screens throughout the episode, you were correct. When this week's losing contestant stepped out of the Destination X bus to join Jeffrey, they found themselves at the feet of the Eiffel Tower, arguably the City of Love's most iconic location.

Who went home on Destination X this week? (June 10, 2025) Unfortunately, Rachel Rossette of Orlando, Florida, placed her X furthest from Paris in the Map Room, and was eliminated from the game at the end of Episode 3. While she was happy that she got to go home and see her husband now that her adventure was over, her departure was bittersweet.

To find out what happens next on Destination X — including how JaNa and Peter will be welcomed into the Destination X bus' fold several episodes into the game — keep watching.

