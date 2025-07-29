NBC to Air a New Worlds of Epic Universe Special Hosted by Joe Manganiello (DETAILS)

Calling all theme park lovers and cinephiles: NBC is set to entertain and delight with the debut of Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe, a must-watch special that invites viewers into the thrilling world of Universal's new theme park.

Hosted by Deal or No Deal Island star Joe Manganiello, Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe celebrates the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s Universal Epic Universe, exploring the imagination and innovation behind the new theme park. As Manganiello embarks on this exclusive journey behind the scenes of Universal's most ambitious theme park yet, viewers will get a taste of the day-to-day thrills. From gripping interviews with Universal filmmakers to exhilarating insight into the attractions scattered through the park, Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe brings the magic of Epic Universe to your living room.

“As a kid growing up a huge fan of the movies, I couldn’t be more excited about diving into these immersive worlds that bring some of my all-time favorite characters to life,” Manganiello said in an NBC statement. “From the iconic monsters of Dark Universe to the super-sized attractions of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

RELATED: Epic Universe Mastermind Promises an Emotional Experience to Visitors: “It’ll Change You”

How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando

What is the Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe special? As a fan of the stories that the park brings to life, host Manganiello will take audiences on an epic journey as he experiences Epic Universe for the first time with unparalleled access to five must-see worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

Fyre Drill in Epic Universe's Isle Of Berk. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

When does Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe premiere on NBC? Movie fans won't want to miss tuning in for the one-hour broadcast of NBC's Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe special on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

All the Hollywood stars gracing Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe

Epic Universe's Ministry of Magic at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Some of the greatest storytellers of all time will be joining in on the festivities. Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe will feature appearances from Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and his Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers, both primed to lean into the laughter as they explore the park. Viewers can also expect pop-ins from How to Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames and Nico Parker, as well as Harry Potter icon Warwick Davis, as they uncover the magic behind each world’s creation.

The star power doesn't end there. Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Fast & Furious icon Vin Diesel, and Wicked director Jon Chu will also weigh in on the excitement of Universal's new era of themed entertainment in exclusive interviews.

Last but certainly not least, film legend Steven Spielberg, whose vast movie portfolio has become synonymous with Universal Theme Parks, will be featured with an extended interview shining a spotlight on the creativity and artistry that make the park revolutionary. After all, the iconic phrase “Ride the Movies” — coined by Spielberg over three decades ago — continues to be an ideology celebrated by Universal Epic Universe today.

Where to stream Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe

Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando

If you miss the NBC broadcast of Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe — airing Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT — the special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

RELATED: Peacock is Giving Epic Universe Fans a 3-Part Documentary about Universal Parks

“Universal Epic Universe is truly a first-of-its-kind theme park in connecting the world of beloved characters and stories from popular culture with reality. There is nothing like it,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. “Joe’s sense of adventure and ability to connect with fans through cinema and beyond makes him the perfect host to lead audiences on this journey as they experience firsthand the magic in this new chapter of immersive storytelling.”