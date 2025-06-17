Can You Guess Where the X We Are? | Destination X | NBC

All the Clues & Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in This Week's Destination X (June 17, 2025)

From the moment they stepped on the bus, Destination X's late-stage additions started stirring up trouble. JaNa Craig (Love Island USA) and Peter Weber (The Bachelor, The Traitors) were hints to the City of Love in Episode 3, only to shock the other contestants when host Jeffrey Dean Morgan announced they'd be coming aboard the bus.

In Episode 4, "Let the Deceit Begin," alliances begin shifting, and betrayal becomes the norm. But, as usual, the episode was packed with plenty of hints, clues, and Easter eggs, all pointing to the week's Destination X. Did you spot them all onscreen? Read on to learn more.

Player Clues

Destination X Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: Vlada Vitko/NBC

Dining in the Sky Challenge

This high-flying, gastrointestinal challenge split the players into teams, with Biggy, Rick, and Tai's team coming out on top. Only the winners of the challenge got to see their view from 150 feet in the air, suspended above the beautiful seaside town of Volendam. The winning clues were...

Tulips: A famous Dutch symbol of wealth. Tulips came from the Ottoman Empire but became a symbol of Dutch identity after sparking "Tulip Mania," the world's first major financial bubble, in 17th-century Amsterdam.

A famous Dutch symbol of wealth. Tulips came from the Ottoman Empire but became a symbol of Dutch identity after sparking "Tulip Mania," the world's first major financial bubble, in 17th-century Amsterdam. Windmills / Pinwheel: Windmills are iconic symbols of the Netherlands and, new and historical, can be found across the country.

Windmills are iconic symbols of the Netherlands and, new and historical, can be found across the country. Netherlands Flag: Self explanatory.

Desert Challenge

Next up, the players found themselves in a mysterious desert, one of the largest drifting sand dunes in Europe. This art-focused challenge let one player learn Destination X by being chosen as the most trustworthy of the group. The nods to Destination X in this challenge were:

Portrait of JDM: A stylish painting in the style of the Dutch masters Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

A stylish painting in the style of the Dutch masters Rembrandt and Van Gogh. Delft Vases: Delft pottery, known for its iconic blue-and-white designs, was inspired by Chinese porcelain and became a major export from the Dutch city of Delft in the 17th century, with many pieces traded and sold through Amsterdam.

Visual Clues & Easter Eggs

Between the sky and desert challenges, viewers were treated to the usual roundup of iconic imagery, all pointing to this week's Destination X:

Bicycles: More bikes than people in the Netherlands; a top way to get around Amsterdam.

More bikes than people in the Netherlands; a top way to get around Amsterdam. Windmills: Iconic Dutch engineering, used to manage water and land.

Iconic Dutch engineering, used to manage water and land. Canals: Amsterdam has over 100 km of canals; it’s called the “Venice of the North.”

Amsterdam has over 100 km of canals; it’s called the “Venice of the North.” Clogs: Traditional wooden shoes once worn by Dutch farmers and workers.

Traditional wooden shoes once worn by Dutch farmers and workers. Gouda cheese: Named after the Dutch town; a staple at markets across the country.

Named after the Dutch town; a staple at markets across the country. Sailboats: The Dutch were historic naval powers; today, sailing is still popular on canals and coasts.

Hints from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

At the beginning of the episode, Jeffrey tells the audience in a voiceover that "I'm taking the players to a city that was built on a swamp." Destination X was, in fact, built on a swamp, and sports a large number of canals.

Destination X: Amsterdam, Netherlands

This week, the Destination X bus dropped our players off in Amsterdam, right next to the famed canals.

Who went home on Destination X this week? (June 17, 2025) After being deceived (whether purposefully or not) by her alliances, Tai Lowry from Prince George's County, Maryland, placed her guess farthest from Destination X, and Jeffrey escorted her off the bus. Tai placed her guess in Brussels, 130 miles away from Amsterdam, and Jeffrey revealed that she was the only player who didn't pick Amsterdam. "Guess I ain't got no friends, OK," Tai joked. "I've actually been betrayed by the people that I trusted from day one. I think that Biggy set me up. That's his game. What can I say? He's still on the bus and I'm not. So, I guess it works."

New episodes of Destination X premiere on Tuesday nights and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.