Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood 2025: What to Know

Things to know before you tackle the scares of HHN 2025!

For those who love all things Halloween, your time is now with the official start of Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

Universal Studios Hollywood's scare season runs on select dates from September 4 to November 2. It features eight new Haunted Houses, four new Scare Zones, an experience called Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, and two shows. Purchasing a ticket gives you access to special Halloween programming and select theme park rides from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where do you even start with all these options? NBC Insider braved the opening night of HHN 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood to get all the intel. Read more, below:

What Haunted Houses are featured in Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood?

The Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Orlando. Photo: Tara Bennett

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Enter this abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, which is haunted by possessed animatronics. Features operational characters and sets from the beloved horror video game series and the Five Nights at Freddy's Blumhouse movie adaptation. Located on the Lower Lot.

Terrifier Funhouse

Beware Art the Clown, who welcomes you into his funhouse of horrors. The Terrifier Haunted House is as close to R-rated as it gets for HHN. There are water rigs that spray what is inferred to be blood splatter, graphic visual recreations straight from scenes in the unrated films, and they have piped in some vile smells for atmosphere. If there's a Haunted House to give you nightmares, it's this one. Consider that if you have kids or scare easily. Located in the Backlot.

Fallout

The Fallout Haunted House is based on the world of the Bethesda video game series and the Prime Video television series. Travel the path of Lucy, a sheltered Vault 33 Dweller, who emerges from her safe nuclear bunker into what's left of the world post apocalypse. Located on the Upper Lot.

Jason Universe

If you're fan of the slasher film icon Jason Voorhees, this Haunted House celebrates all his eras under one roof. Step into his terrifying world, from his sinister shack in the woods to the summer camp where it all began, evading his machete the whole way through! Located on the Lower Lot.

The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

Based on characters from the WWE world and a Haunted House concept developed by the late Bray Wyatt (The Fiend), this is an original horror story. Inside, the Wyatt Sicks lure you through the ominous doorway to their shadowy realm where they stalk you inside their domain. Located on the Lower Lot.

Poltergeist

Based on the 1982 Tobe Hooper-directed classic, guests walk into a reproduction of the Freeling house that is part of the perfect suburban Cuesta Verde planned community. Watch as Carol Anne gets zapped into the family television and the spirits buried under the house come out to haunt you and the entire family. Located in the Backlot.

Scarecrow: Music by Slash

Featuring an original score by legendary rock guitarist Slash, the Scarecrow Haunted House is an original story set on an abandoned Depression-era farm where scarecrows are taking revenge on those who ravaged their land. The only harvest that will be reaped is you! Located on the Lower Lot.

Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America

Last but by far least is the last of the Monstrous trilogy of Haunted Houses based on Latin American supernatural lore. This storyline focuses on the witches: La Llorona, La Muelona and La Siguanaba. They await visitors inside their house as they take you under their spell. Located on the Upper Lot.

What Scare Zones are featured in Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood?

A scary statue at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Orlando. Photo: Tara Bennett

Noche de Brujas Scare Zone

Located in the Upper Lot in the Paris section, this Scare Zone is situated right at the exit of the Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America Haunted House. Packed with witches from Latin American lore, the brujas will get you, whether you're ready or not.

Chainsaw Clownz Scare Zone

Located in the Upper Lot right near the DreamWorks Theater, these crazy clowns in full makeup carry their own personal chainsaws and will terrorize any guest who gets in their way.

Carnival of Carnage Scare Zone

The home of the Chainsaw Clownz, this devilish carnival is your nightmare come to life! Step right up and enter a seedy sideshow where murderous clownz make your horrified screams a part of the show.

Murder of Crowz Scare Zone

The towering Crowz who flock together are back in this Upper Lot area right near the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. These frightening birds will creep up on you as you walk by their roost, and they might even let you take a terrifying peek at their newest member cawing from its nest.

All About HHN's Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse

A monster in overalls statue at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Orlando. Photo: Tara Bennett

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 presents a remixed edition of the Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, which celebrates 15 years of its most memorable cinema villains. Enter at the Studio Tram Tour area, and you'll get whisked into the Universal Studios Backlot where you'll encounter classic horror locales like the Psycho house and stop for a walk where you'll meet the diabolical M3GAN, the Grabber from beyond the grave from The Black Phone 2, the ruthless killers from The Purge franchise, The Blissfield Butcher from Freaky, The Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day, and more!

What shows are featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood?

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

Taking over the Waterworld Stunt Show arena in the Upper Lot, The Purge: Dangerous Waters is a 15-minute story that's set within The Purge movie universe. Expect spectacular stunts, wild lighting, violent killers on the attack and a whole lot of water coming right 'atcha!

Chainsaw Man: The Chaos

Taking place inside the DreamWorks Theater on the Upper Lot, Chainsaw Man: The Chaos is a 4D animated experience based on an original storyline featuring Anime characters Denji, Aki and others battling the Halloween Horror Nights Devil.

What restaurant and drink options are at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood?

A scary sugar skeleton statue at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Orlando. Photo: Tara Bennett

Chucky's Dive Bar

If you're over 21 years old, look for the return of Chucky's Dive Bar (near The Purge: Dangerous Waters) which is themed around that demonic doll that likes to murder. There's a whole menu of bespoke cocktails (some non-alcoholic) for you to enjoy in the small courtyard area.

Dia De Los Muertos Universal Plaza Bar

The Celebramos Bar area features walking spirits festooned in their haunted makeup. There's also a glow-in-the-dark skull photo opportunity backdrop. A mellow area in the park during HHN, this is a place to escape the Scare Zones with a nice premium drink including margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine for purchase.

Slash Bar

In the Lower Lot, above the Jurassic World store, is the Slash Bar, which features a visage of the spooky guitarist welcoming you up to his VIP hangout. There are drinks and cocktails for purchase if you're over 21, and it's a sort of secret hangout for you and your friends before you jump back into the scares.

Freddy Fazbear Pizza Pop Up

Near The Transformers 3D Ride, there's a small cafe that is the place to eat if you love Five Nights at Freddy's. Only featuring pizza options, you can take away your snack in a FNAF pizza box that also serves as a memento of this year's HHN fun.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately-ticketed event at both the Universal Hollywood and Universal Orlando theme parks. To find out all the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.