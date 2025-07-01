A shocking Map Room twist kept the players on their toes until the very end this week.

All the Clues & Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in This Week's Destination X (July 1, 2025)

This week's Destination X piled on the suspense as the brave players embarked on their next journey to an ancient city famed for its classical charm. In Episode 6, the group of seven, whittled down from 12 original contestants, played a harder game, putting their all into solving clues that host Jeffrey Dean Morgan conjured up.

After “lone wolf” contestant Kim Conner went home in Episode 5, lines have been drawn in the sand, with couple Ally Bross and Shayne Cureton clashing with newcomer Peter Weber. Meanwhile, Biggy Bailey revealed a crush on Mack Fitzgerald in his confessional, and Rick Sazbo and JaNa Craig lay low and focused on the game. As the players compete in the increasingly difficult challenges, will alliances shift once more?

Read on to learn more about all the clues and Easter eggs that were hidden in this week's Destination X.

Player Clues

The first challenge this week dropped the players in one of the most haunted places in Europe, a remote Medieval castle that once hosted deadly battles, witch trials, and werewolf hunts. Did you catch all of the hints to this week's Destination X?

Moosham Castle Challenge Clues

The Moosham Challenge's "correct" clues were as follows:

Red and white shutters: The colors red and white are a popular motif in Alpine architecture and echo the Austrian national flag, which happens to be one of the oldest flags in the world.

The colors red and white are a popular motif in Alpine architecture and echo the Austrian national flag, which happens to be one of the oldest flags in the world. Mozart portrait and sheet music: The famous classical composer was an Austrian native, born and raised in Salzburg in the 18th century.

The famous classical composer was an Austrian native, born and raised in Salzburg in the 18th century. Edelweiss: The snow-white bloom is Austria’s national flower, but most know it as the famous song sung by Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) in the iconic film, The Sound of Music , which was set partially in Austrian Alps near Salzburg.

The snow-white bloom is Austria’s national flower, but most know it as the famous song sung by Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) in the iconic film, , which was set partially in Austrian Alps near Salzburg. Salt shaker: The literal translation of Salzburg is “salt’s castle,” named for its rich salt mining history dating back to around 600 B.C.

Yodeling Challenge Clues

The losers of the first challenge were relegated to sleep in the castle’s dungeon, while the winner and one special guest had the beautiful turret suite. After a long night, the players hopped the bus for their next adventure, this time out in the countryside.

Yodelers in dirndles: Belting out “yodelayheehoo” in traditional garb on a mountainside directly pointed to the country where yodeling originated.

Belting out “yodelayheehoo” in traditional garb on a mountainside directly pointed to the country where yodeling originated. Horseshoe: Horseshoes are a symbol of good luck, but this clue was also a nod to the famed Lipizzaner horses of Vienna.

Visual Clues & Easter Eggs

While the players scrambled to identify 18th-century composers and ancient castles, viewers at home may have picked up on more modern references. A shot of bodybuilders and the quip “I’ll be back” hinted to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary Austrian action star and former governor of California.

Hints from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Looking perennially cool dressed in all black, Jeffrey entertained viewers with fun facts and veiled references to the locales and ultimate destination.

As scenes of postcard-perfect views and quaint villages flashed across the screen, Jeffrey teased the location early on by saying “100 Miles to this stop’s Destination X, a land of towering peaks and baroque streets,” referencing the Austrian Alps, some of the highest mountains in all of Europe. Austria is also famed for its Baroque architecture, particularly in Salzburg’s Old Town, which was designated a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site for its stunning, marble-clad palaces and rich history.

Another major clue quickly followed when Jeffrey revealed the location as a place “where a single brushstroke or musical note once changed the course of history.” There’s no shortage of renowned painters from Europe, so if the reference to Gustav Klimt and other Austrian greats went over your head, don’t feel bad. But when it comes to history-changing composers, Mozart tops the list.

After the castle challenge, as the blacked-out bus wound its way through rolling hills, Jeffrey dropped another musical clue for the audience: “To figure out Destination X, they’ll need to compose themselves and orchestrate a plan."

And finally, if we didn’t get it the first or second time, Jeffrey helped us again with a pointed reference to a specific Austrian city, saying "It's only 21 miles until my players reach Destination X, a baroque city carved from marble and melody — and a reminder to my players… in my game, anyone can be orchestrating against you.”

Destination X: Salzburg, Austria

If you guessed Salzburg, you weren’t alone! All six players who went into the map room put their X on the hometown of Mozart.

Jeffrey devised a tie-breaking twist, asking each Map Room player to guess which year Moosham Castle was founded (Spoiler: it was 1191). Granted, Peter’s guess of 1450 was a few hundred years off, but he came the closet out of all the contestants. Shayne was already kissing Ally goodby when in a shocking move, Peter sent home someone else instead.

Who went home on Destination X this week? (July 1, 2025) Unfortunately, Mack Fitzgerald, the state legislative attorney from Austin, Texas, was sent home at the end of Episode 6 despite putting her X on the correct spot in the Map Room and playing a super fierce game. “The strategic move of getting Mack out and not going with the emotional choice… brilliant,” Rick said.

For Mack, it was a heart-wrenching goodbye.

“It sucks that I knew where we were, but it didn’t matter,” she said through tears before departing the bus with Jeffrey. Though she’s “gutted that it’s over,” she was grateful to have forged lasting bonds with her fellow players.

To find out what happens next on Destination X — including if Shayne and Peter have now made amends and buried the hatchet — keep watching.

New episodes of Destination X premiere on Tuesday nights and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.