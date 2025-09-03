Kumail Nanjiani Forgets His Lines and Misses His Cues as Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Domhnall Gleeson's American Accent Is Better Than His Deathly Hallows One

Believe it or not, the guy playing the very American Ned Sampson on The Paper is not American at all.

Actor Domhnall Gleeson portrays the Peacock series' new Editor-in-Chief, a Midwestern guy who just wants to make his journalistic dreams come true. While Ned has an American accent, and Gleeson hails from Ireland, this certainly isn't his first time doing accent work. According to him, though, it might be his best.

In a September 2 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gleeson discussed the difficulties of switching accents, especially for highly-anticipated films in massively popular franchises.

"You have an American accent in the show. In the Harry Potter movies, you had an English accent, and you're Irish," Seth Meyers pointed out. "I'm wondering is that an easier one? What's harder for you?"

"English should be easier," Gleeson admitted. "It wasn't!"

"I mean, it sounded great," Meyers said. "I'm surprised to hear it."

It surprised us even more to hear Gleeson jokingly call his early experience filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows "one of the worst days of my life."

Domhnall Gleeson slipped into an Australian accent as Bill Weasley

"So my first day on that set, I was meant to be doing an English accent. I was in the seventh and eighth movies, only a small part, and...I went Australian. And I couldn't stop," Gleeson recounted. "I went Australian on the first take, and there was like 300 people on set. The director was like, 'Cut!' And there was this weird long pause, and then the director came over and he was like, 'So you've gone Australian...Is there anything you can do about it?'"

Gleeson even gave a taste of his (very decent) Australian accent as he remembered himself saying, "No, not really mate. I think this is what we're doing."

"It was shocking," he continued in his own Irish accent. "It was one of the worst days of my life. So I hope my American accent in this is better, but you tell me."

Domhnall Gleeson during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 12, Episode 131. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers pointed out that it's harder when the role is taken from a well-known book, so it's not like he could suddenly play it as Australian.

"I was also playing one of the Weasley brothers," Gleeson reminded him. "He's got bright red hair. If he's Australian, Mrs. Weasley has been doing some...you know what I mean? Something's been off," he joked.

Domhnall Gleeson and Gbemisola Ikumelo are both doing American accents on The Paper

Gleeson isn't alone in having to do an American accent on The Paper. Gbemisola Ikumelo, who plays accountant and reporter Adelola Odafin, is a BAFTA-winning British comedian who naturally speaks with an English accent.

Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Troy Harvey/Peacock

Tim Key and Sabrina Impacciatore, meanwhile, don't have to do the same. Key is a British comedian whose character, Ken the strategist, is also British, while Impacciatore and her character, Esmeralda Grand, are both Italian.

You can hear everyone's non-Australian accents when The Paper premieres September 4 on Peacock.