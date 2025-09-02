Benson attempted to define their relationship during an emotional moment on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Stabler Asked Benson What Their Relationship Is on L&O: "How About We Call It..."

In the middle of asking Olivia Benson if she and her son wanted to come over to celebrate Christmas together, Elliot Stabler got some much-needed clarification on his relationship with his former partner. And it's one of the most poignant Bensler moments ever.

How to Watch Watch the Season 6 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

The scene in question is from "The Christmas Episode" — Season 2, Episode 9 of Law & Order: Organized Crime — and it serves as another dramatic moment between Christopher Meloni's Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Benson. (And as longtime fans know, the duo has had plenty of them over the years.)

In the episode, Benson successfully helped Stabler track down his missing son. At this point, the wounds of Stabler abandoning Benson professionally for over a decade were starting to heal. Even still, Benson was treading lightly on how much time she spent with Stabler.

"Thank you for being there, again, when I needed you," Stabler told Benson in this scene.

"...I want to find balance here, in this. Whatever this is," he continued, referring to their unspoken bond.

RELATED: Benson Crying & Running Into Stabler's Arms in This SVU Scene Is So Moving

After taking a few seconds to gather her thoughts, Benson had an answer.

"How about we call it a friendship?" she offered. "How's that for now?"

A rare smile then came across Stabler's face. "Hey, my friend Olivia," he began. "I'd like you and your son Noah to come on over to my place this weekend for a family Christmas get-together."

All Benson could muster was a shocked, "Wow."

"Please," said Stabler.

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

It was clearly an emotional moment for both of them.

"I just need to think about it, OK?" Benson managed.

In the end, Stabler put all his cards on the table, simply saying, "Just come."

RELATED: Why Chris Meloni Says Stabler's Feelings for Benson Are "Complicated": "I Think..."

It's almost impossible to watch the scene without getting goosebumps.

Christopher Meloni hilariously responds to a fan demanding that Stabler and Benson kiss

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

Earlier this summer, Meloni revealed he's just as excited about a potential Stabler-Benson romance as millions of viewers are.

On July 28, a fan sent Meloni a message on X urging the star to "kiss her already!" — a reference to the long-simmering almost-romance between Stabler and Benson.

Meloni quickly responded to the fan in the most cheeky way possible. "I'm f–king trying," he wrote.

Shop Law & Order merch