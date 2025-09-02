The "Wonderful" Way Garth Brooks Took Care of Trisha Yearwood When She Had COVID

Garth Brooks stepped up to the plate big time when his wife, Trisha Yearwood, got COVID in 2021.

During Yearwood's April 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country music star spoke about her COVID battle and how sweet Brooks was to her the entire time.

"I [told Brooks], 'You have to get away from me; you have to quarantine in another room,'" Yearwood explained to host Kelly Clarkson. But Brooks refused, telling Yearwood they were "in this together."

"I'm like, honey, I cannot give Garth Brooks COVID; you can't get it," she continued. "And he never did. He had the vaccine; he didn't even have a sore arm … he didn't get any of that. I just don't think he's normal."

"I mean, I knew he wasn't normal, but he's just an alien," Yearwood added jokingly.

"Did he take care of you? Was he a good doctor?" Clarkson asked.

"He was really wonderful," Yearwood revealed. "He was really great."

"Oh my God, that's how you know it's love, because I'd be like, 'Are you OK in there?'" Clarkson said while laughing, implying that she would be in another room if her partner got COVID.

Garth Brooks's moving plans for the day he takes his "last breath"

During Brooks' November 2023 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, he made fans everywhere collectively tear up with a sweet sentiment about his wife and kids.

"Truthfully, what I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me, and I'd love for the queen to be around me," he said, meaning Yearwood. "But as far as Ms. Yearwood, I've said this before: I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next."

Brooks' lovely words made Clarkson cry.

"[Yearwood] makes it fun, you know?" added Brooks. "She makes it really fun."

“The first Garth that I met is here, and the one that has really been a cheerleader and, who, as many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something,” Yearwood said about Brooks when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025. “And for all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. And I just appreciate you for being my support.”