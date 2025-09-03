Great News: Peacock's The Paper Just Got a Season 2 Ahead of Its September 4 Premiere

Kumail Nanjiani Forgets His Lines and Misses His Cues as Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Get the scoop on what's to come with Peacock's brand new comedy, set in the same universe as The Office.

Hot off the presses: The Paper is officially coming back for Season 2!

Season 1's ten episodes drop on Thursday, September 4, but Peacock has already greenlit a second season of the new comedy. Now, you can binge to your heart's content, knowing there's more around the corner.

The series comes from The Office and Parks and Recreation executive producer Greg Daniels and Nathan For You creator and Saturday Night Live writer Michael Koman. It's set in the same universe as The Office, and chronicles the work lives of the employees at a struggling newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller. The Truth Teller is in the midst of a revamp by its enthusiastic new Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), so it's an exciting time for local journalism in Toledo. Watch the trailer here.

Ned's staff is made up of a ragtag group of accountants/reporters or ad salesmen/reporters, including head accountant/arts & leisure reporter Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez). The former Dunder Mifflin employee has somehow come to work for parent company Enervate, though he's not even a little bit thrilled to see the documentary crew again.

While Ned has an ally in reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), he might need to be a little wary of managing editor Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), the glamorous Italian managing editor whose first words to Ned — in the trailer, at least — are, "Don't be so self-defecating." He'll also have to impress Enervate CEO Marv Putnam (Allan Havey) and strategist Ken (Tim Key). Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Ramona Young also star as excited new recruits to the world of journalism. Learn more about The Paper cast here.

The Paper has several connections to The Office in addition to Oscar's return: In addition to Daniels at the helm, among its Executive Producers are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original British version.

The cast of The Paper appears on Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

The Paper premieres all 10 episodes on September 4

You won't have to wait a single second between episodes of The Paper: All 10 episodes of Season 1 will be available on Peacock at the same time on September 4.