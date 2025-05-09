Ted Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Mark Wahlberg & Amanda Seyfried (DETAILS)

Peacock is officially doubling down on Seth MacFarlane's foul-mouthed teddy bear.

Following the strong streaming debut of its Ted prequel series, which was picked up for a second season last May, the NBCUniversal platform has placed an order for an animated spinoff featuring the return of Mark Wahlberg (John Bennett), Amanda Seyfried (Sam Jackson), and Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn) from the two live-action movies that collectively grossed over $760 million at the worldwide box office on behalf of Universal Pictures.

Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) and Liz Richman (Little America) are set to voice brand-new characters named Apollo and Ruth, while MacFarlane once again tackles the titular stuffed animal come to life. It is worth noting that Richman did appear in the prequel as John and Ted's high school classmate Polly, but Ruth doesn't seem to be connected to her in any way.

Take a peek behind-the-scenes of Peacock's animated Ted spinoff series

New look, same Ted.#ted: the animated series is coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/aCjwsCywC2 — Peacock (@peacock) May 9, 2025

What will the Ted animated series be about? Plot details are currently under wraps, but it stands to reason that the spinoff project takes place sometime after the events of Ted 2, considering the cast focuses on the adult versions of the characters. Released a decade ago this summer, the big screen sequel dealt with Ted fighting to cast off his status as an inanimate object and secure basic civil liberties in the eyes of the law after tying the knot with Tami-Lynn. The ensuing legal battle brings Ted and John (aka "Thunder Buddies for Life") into contact with attorney Sam Jackson (Seyfried).

MacFarlane — who built a massively successful entertainment career via popular animated shows like Family Guy and American Dad! (both of which are still on the air) — will serve as writer and executive producer alongside co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson, and Claudia Katz are also executive producers.

It feels like a full circle moment for MacFarlane, who originally conceived of Ted as an animated series while cutting his teeth on Cartoon Network programming like Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, and Dexter's Laboratory. "I didn't do anything with it, it just kind of sat there," he told TODAY. "And then when it came time to make my first movie, I went back and said, 'You know what? This thing might have some legs.' I re-developed it and it became Ted the feature."

When will the Ted animated series premiere? Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the show. Based on the video above, however, production already seems to be well underway.

Peacock's most-watched original title to date, the first season of Peacock's Ted prequel series can be streamed right here. The two Ted movies, meanwhile, are available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.